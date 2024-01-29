Radiation Shielding Material Market Records Growth of USD 261.42 million between 2023 to 2028, Major Innovations and Key Company Offerings - Technavio

The radiation shielding material market to grow by CAGR of 6.45% and YOY of 6.12%.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation shielding material market is estimated to grow by USD 261.42 million from 2023 to 2028 at a CAGR of 6.45% according to Technavio. A and L Shielding, Amray Medical, Burlington Medical, Calder Industrial are some of the major market players in the market. To understand more about the report, request a Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Shielding Material Market 2024-2028

Companies : 15+, Including A and L Shielding, Amray Medical, Burlington Medical, Calder Industrial Materials Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Infab Corp., Lemer Pax, Mars Metal Co., Mayco industries Inc., NELCO, Nuclear Lead Co. Inc., Nuclear shields, Protech Medical, Radiation Protection Products Inc., RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP., S S Micro Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Shree Manufacturing Co., Trivitron Healthcare, Ultraray, Veritas Medical Solutions, and Wardray Premise Ltd.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key companies; and positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key companies; and positioning of companies Segments: type (electromagnetic radiation and particle radiation), material (lead shielding, lead composite shielding, copper, tungsten, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the market?

2. What is the growth rate of the radiation shielding material industry?

3. Which region dominates the market?

4. What are the significant trends in the radiation shielding material industry?

5. Who are the key players in the markett?

The increasing demand for diagnostic imaging procedures in healthcare drives growth. The high cost of radiation shielding installations is a major challenge impeding growth

Applications

Radiation shielding materials find diverse applications across various industries, showcasing an array of advanced technologies. Lead (Pb) shielding remains a classic choice, while innovations like tungsten polymer composites and boron-containing materials bring enhanced efficacy to radiation protection. From medical radiation shielding in therapy rooms and dental X-ray shielding to applications in the nuclear industry and aerospace, these materials cater to diverse needs. High-density concrete and modular radiation barriers contribute to the comprehensive landscape. The market is responsive to regulatory compliance, aligning with standards set by entities like the NRC and IAEA.

Key Data Covered

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of players

The renal anemia therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.08 billion, at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2023 and 2028.

The external ventricular drain (EVD) market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.28 billion, at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2023 and 2028.

