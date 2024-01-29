Radiation Shielding Material Market Records Growth of USD 261.42 million between 2023 to 2028, Major Innovations and Key Company Offerings - Technavio

The radiation shielding material market to grow by CAGR of 6.45% and YOY of 6.12%.

The radiation shielding material market is estimated to grow by USD 261.42 million from 2023 to 2028 at a CAGR of 6.45% according to Technavio. A and L Shielding, Amray Medical, Burlington Medical, Calder Industrial are some of the major market players in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Shielding Material Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Shielding Material Market 2024-2028

  • Companies: 15+, Including A and L Shielding, Amray Medical, Burlington Medical, Calder Industrial Materials Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Infab Corp., Lemer Pax, Mars Metal Co., Mayco industries Inc., NELCO, Nuclear Lead Co. Inc., Nuclear shields, Protech Medical, Radiation Protection Products Inc., RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP., S S Micro Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Shree Manufacturing Co., Trivitron Healthcare, Ultraray, Veritas Medical Solutions, and Wardray Premise Ltd.
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key companies; and positioning of companies
  • Segments: type (electromagnetic radiation and particle radiation), material (lead shielding, lead composite shielding, copper, tungsten, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the market?
2. What is the growth rate of the radiation shielding material industry?
3. Which region dominates the market?
4. What are the significant trends in the radiation shielding material industry?
5. Who are the key players in the markett?

The increasing demand for diagnostic imaging procedures in healthcare drives growth. The high cost of radiation shielding installations is a major challenge impeding growth

The report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study based on drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings 
  • Get a holistic view of the market

Applications

Radiation shielding materials find diverse applications across various industries, showcasing an array of advanced technologies. Lead (Pb) shielding remains a classic choice, while innovations like tungsten polymer composites and boron-containing materials bring enhanced efficacy to radiation protection. From medical radiation shielding in therapy rooms and dental X-ray shielding to applications in the nuclear industry and aerospace, these materials cater to diverse needs. High-density concrete and modular radiation barriers contribute to the comprehensive landscape. The market is responsive to regulatory compliance, aligning with standards set by entities like the NRC and IAEA. 

Key Data Covered

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2028
  • Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of players

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Type

7 Segmentation by Material

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

