Radiation Therapy Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Accuray Inc.& Bionix LLC | Technavio

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our radiation therapy equipment market report covers the following areas:

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The radiation therapy equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accuray Inc., Bionix LLC, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IntraOp Medical Corp., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., P CURE Ltd., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Provision Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sotera Health Co., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Few companies with key offerings -

Accuray Inc. - The company offers radiation therapy equipment named CyberKnife system.

Bionix LLC - The company offers a wide range of radiation therapy equipment such as TruGuard, MoldCare Pillows, and others

The company offers a wide range of radiation therapy equipment such as TruGuard, MoldCare Pillows, and others Carl Zeiss AG - The company offers radiation therapy equipment named INTRABEAM 600.

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rising occurrence of colorectal cancer, increase in awareness and the increasing geriatric population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of radiation therapy equipment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments,

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

External



Internal

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

The radiation therapy equipment market share growth by the external segment will be significant for revenue generation. External radiation therapy equipment uses external beam radiations for treatment. Radiation beams used for treatment may consist of either photons, protons, or electrons. Most radiation therapy equipment uses photon beams. Photon beams can reach tumors present deep inside the body. Moreover, the segment by external radiation therapy equipment is driven by increasing product launches. Such developments would lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist radiation therapy equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radiation therapy equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radiation therapy equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation therapy equipment market vendors

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.31 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accuray Inc., Bionix LLC, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IntraOp Medical Corp., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., P CURE Ltd., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Provision Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sotera Health Co., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

