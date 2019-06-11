Radiation Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Radiation Therapy Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global radiation therapy market. Increase in patient population, expansion of health care infrastructure, and technological advancements are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775451/?utm_source=PRN



The global radiation therapy market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on type, end user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiation therapy market.



Global Radiation Therapy Market: Key Segment

Based on type, the global radiation therapy market has been segmented into external-beam radiation therapy and internal radiation therapy.The external-beam radiation therapy segment has been divided into conformal radiation therapy, proton beam therapy, image guided radiation therapy, and others.



The internal radiation therapy segment has been bifurcated into brachytherapy and systemic radiation therapy.The segments have been analyzed based on available radiation therapy systems used, and cost-effectiveness of treatment.



In terms of end-user, the global market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Radiation Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global radiation therapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players in the global radiation therapy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Accuray Incorporated, Isoray, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., ViewRay, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



The global radiation therapy market has been segmented as below:



Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Type

External-beam Radiation Therapy

Conformal Radiation Therapy

Proton Beam Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy



Others Global Radiation Therapy Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others



Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775451/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

