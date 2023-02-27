Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market Research Report 2022 - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented by Technology, By Therapy, By Application, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during 2022-2028

This can be ascribed to growing demand for the treatment of chronic diseases such as different types of cancers along with growing concerns about the need for a formal radiation therapy quality assurance program that enables radiation physicians to improve patient safety and provide care.

Also growing aging populations are more susceptible for different type of chronic diseases which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing awareness about new therapy related to oncology is further expected to support the Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the impending patent expiry of biological products and development of new therapies, and the increasing number of new players are further expected to increase the demand for radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms, thereby supporting the market growth.



Increasing demand for tissue equivalent phantoms



The increasing demand for tissue-equivalent phantoms for radiation therapy is expected to create lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. A comprehensive quality-checking program is required to check the accuracy of dose levels which is vital during radiation therapy processes, along with checking the cancer cells by radiation.

This unit is required to be checked on daily, monthly and annual basis, and by using this method a three-dimensional tumours representation and patient anatomy and executing patient-specific quality checking of respiratory-gated radiotherapy process, enhance the demand for radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms.



Growing concern regarding patient safety



Radiation is the most efficient therapy for different types of cancer such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer which will boost the market growth over the years.

Similarly, increasing development in imaging quality of diagnosis along with growing concern about the need for a formal radiation therapy quality assurance program that enables radiation physicians to improve patient safety and provide care is expected to create lucrative growth in the radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market during the forecast period.

This technique is frequently used in the healthcare industry for better treatment of only cancer patients. So medical imaging is a major factor in the medical sector because almost in all diagnoses and treatments we used it for imaging and data. Also, growing concerns about patient safety during radiation processes have led to the implementation of strict regulations and policies which is expected to boost demand for radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market across the healthcare sector.

In January 2021, Mirion Technologies, inc. acquired Sun Nuclear Corporation which will help the acquirer to strengthen technical expertise and extend its leadership position in the cancer therapy market.



Market Segmentation

Among the different countries, the UK dominated the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market on account of the growing demand for lower-cost therapy for the treatment of cancer along with growing demand for new radiation therapy across the country.



Recent Development



Varian and the Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center announced during ASTRO 2021 they completed enrollment in FAST-01 (FeAsibility Study of Flash Radiotherapy for the Treatment of Symptomatic Bone Metastases), the first human clinical trial of flash therapy.



In November 2020, QRM GmbH and PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement. From January 1, 2021, PTW will be the sole global distributor of QRM's tissue-equivalent phantoms. Following PTW's acquisition of a controlling stake in QRM GmbH earlier this year and tight collaboration in the development of PTW's new modular phantom platform Ruby, the two businesses have now moved their relationship to the next level.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market.

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc.

Fluke Biomedical LLC.

IBA Dosimetry Gmbh.

Modus Medical Devices Inc.

PTW Freiburg GmbH.

Standard Imaging Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation.

The Phantom Laboratory Inc.

Gammex Inc.

Gold Standard Phantoms Limited.

Report Scope:



Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market, By Technology:

Linear Accelerators

Cobalt-60

High-Dose Radiation

Low-Dose Radiation

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market, By Therapy:

Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

Intraoperative Radiotherapy

Neutron Beam Therapy

Brachytherapy

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market, By Application:

Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Head, and Neck Cancers

Skin Cancer

Other

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

