Radical GAINSWave® Erection Optimization Treatment Featured on The Doctors Show to Treat Peyronie's Disease

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAINSWave®, a breakthrough treatment to improve male sexual performance will be featured on the Emmy® Award-winning syndicated daytime talk show, The Doctors, on January 21, 2019. GAINSWave's Director of Clinical Excellence, board-certified urologist Dr. Judson Brandeis, along with the hosts of the show discuss a seldomly talked about health issue that affects one in twenty men, and why GAINSWave is being used as a solution for the under-treated condition known as Peyronie's disease.

Dr. Brandeis will describe how his patient, Steven F., responded to his therapy, the difficulties encountered in treating Peyronie's in general and why GAINSWave was his recommended treatment option. Steven and his partner will also appear in the segment to tell their stories about how their intimacy improved after treatment with GAINSWave.

Peyronie's disease is a significant curvature of an erect penis caused by fibrous scar tissue inside the male organ. Peyronie's not only causes excruciating pain in men suffering from the condition but can also result in complete dysfunction. Urologists across the nation have been in search of a solution that works without requiring length-diminishing surgery or expensive injections. "Treatment for Peyronie's is challenging. I was looking for something besides an expensive, collagen-dissolving enzyme or a surgery that will shorten the penis. GAINSWave is an innovative technology that came in at the right time for my patients," shares Brandeis during a public medical webinar prior to the show.

This drug- and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life by addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Men interested in speaking with a local doctor about GAINSWave are encouraged to locate a provider at gainswave.com/directory.

GAINSWave is the only patent and trademark protected brand in shockwave therapy. It is a non-invasive medical treatment that uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and to treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms. This all-natural procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction in addition to treating Peyronie's disease.

For More Information Contact:

Adrian Gonzalez

Social Media & PR Specialist

adrian@gainswave.com

786-558-0338

SOURCE GAINSWave