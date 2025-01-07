Radicle Science Honored with Nutritional Outlook's Best in Industry 2024 Award

Industry Innovator Recognized for Revolutionizing Clinical Validation and Advancing Health Equity in the Nutraceutical Industry

DEL MAR, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radicle Science , which has been conducting history's largest clinical trials on supplements , was honored to be chosen for the Nutritional Outlook Best of the Industry 2024 Award for Service Provider . This award, which is decided on by the editors of the trusted industry publication, celebrates cutting-edge concepts and services driving change in the nutraceutical industry.

In its awards recognition, Nutritional Outlook noted Radicle Science is offering an innovative model that makes clinical validation of the health benefits of nutritional products more accessible. This builds upon foundational scientific literature and can help brands develop and bring to market more efficacious products, supporting consumers' desire to support their health with natural solutions.

Sebastian Krawiec, managing editor of Nutritional Outlook, commented: "Through its innovative model, Radicle Science is making the clinical substantiation of dietary supplement ingredients more accessible and reliable, not only building upon the scientific literature, but also helping more brands make high quality and effective products that benefit consumer health. That is why Nutritional Outlook has named Radicle Science its Best of the Industry: Service Provider. We congratulate Radicle Science and look forward to seeing its continued success."

The two other industry leaders awarded alongside Radicle Science are Shaheen Majeed, global CEO and managing director of Sami-Sabinsa Group, as Industry Leader; and Industry Supplier winner Aker BioMarine, for its leadership and innovation in the krill oil industry. Previous winners of the Service Provider award have included GenM for its innovation in brand partnerships in the menopause space; the Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program, an industry coalition dedicated to addressing the critical issue of economically motivated adulteration across the botanical industry; and Alkemist Labs as a champion of quality and transparency in the laboratory testing space.

"We're honored to receive Nutritional Outlook's 'Best of the Industry' award, recognizing Radicle Science as a game-changer in validating the health benefits of wellness products," said co-founders Pelin Thorogood M.Eng/MBA and Jeff Chen, MD/MBA. "Powered by our Proof-as-a-Service platform, we're making clinical evidence generation faster, more affordable, more precise and thus actionable—enabling companies to create more effective products, substantiate strong claims, and discover target consumer segments that will benefit the most. This award affirms our commitment to elevating the industry, empowering consumers, and collectively building the future of proven personalized wellness."

Nutritional Outlook's recognition adds to the roster of awards Radicle Science has garnered, including NutraIngredients-USA Start up of the Year and Fast Company 's World Changing Idea in 2023, KPMG Top 10 US Tech Innovator and UCSF Digital Health Award for Consumer Wellness in 2022 and, most recently, San Diego Business Journal's 2024 Business Women of the Year Award for co-founder Pelin Thorogood, who is also an Inc 200 Female Founder .

Since its founding in 2021, the company has studied over 70,000 Americans—more than all FDA clinical trials combined. By including women, minorities, and rural populations, Radicle Science is advancing health equity and generating critical data to enable truly personalized wellness.

Radicle's groundbreaking clinical trials on gut health, menopause, and energy are now open. Join a study and be part of the movement shaping the future of wellness!

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science is history's first Proof-as-a-Service company, powering the future of precision wellness with clinical proof. Named Fast Company "World Changing Idea", Radicle Science leverages advanced technologies, including AI and virtualization, to transform rigorous clinical trials into turnkey, highly scalable tech offerings, generating first of its kind health and behavior data at unprecedented affordability, speed and precision. The Public Benefit Corporation has studied over 70,000 Americans since 2021 and offers end-to-end clinical proof generation that clients need to launch the most effective formulations, market strong health claims, and target market to consumer segments most likely to benefit, driving customer lifetime value.

