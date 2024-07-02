Radico Khaitan Luxury Brands Awarded Best World Whisky and Best Gin at the John Barleycorn Awards 2024

Rampur Jugalbandi #3 WINS 'BEST WORLD WHISKY'

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radico Khaitan is delighted to announce that Rampur Jugalbandi #3 has been awarded Best World Whisky and Jaisalmer Gold Indian Craft Gin has been awarded Best Gin at the prestigious John Barleycorn Awards 2024 with 94 points each, in addition to Double Gold medals. Other luxury brands of Radico Khaitan were also awarded top medals with Rampur Jugalbandi #4 and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin awarded Double Gold medals and Rampur Asava and Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whiskies and Sangam World Malt Whisky awarded Gold medals. For the first time, Barleycorn took the highest scoring entries from the medals round of the competition and blind tasted them a second time to determine Double Gold evaluations and the best in the category.

The John Barleycorn Awards, known for rewarding excellence in the spirits industry, has recognised the exceptional quality and unique characteristics of Radico Khaitan's luxury spirits portfolio. Rampur Distillery's innovative approach to the ageing process of its whiskies distinguishes it from other world whiskies. The Himalayas provide opposite climate conditions throughout the year with the flavour of the famous Indian Summer giving Rampur Whiskies an added dimension and depth.

The Rampur Jugalbandi #3 has garnered significant acclaim, earning the Best World Whisky at Barleycorn Awards for 2024. This expression is part of Rampur's innovative Jugalbandi series, which highlights the ancient Indian musical tradition of duet performances, symbolizing a harmonious blend of different cask influences.

The Rampur Jugalbandi #3 is a limited-edition Indian single malt whisky matured in American Bourbon barrels and Port wine casks. This combination creates a rich profile with intense tropical fruit notes, hints of mango and lychee, with spices, and a velvety finish with flavors of sweet plum cake, prunes, and vanilla.

Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan Ltd says: "We are delighted to have been awarded the top medals across our portfolio of luxury spirits. We are particularly delighted with the Best World Whisky award for Rampur. Rampur is currently present in 40+ countries and demand is across nationalities. It is also one of the most popular and best-selling Indian malts in the Global Travel retail channel and results at the John Barleycorn Awards 2024 underscores the quality of our products."

The Jaisalmer Gold Gin has been recognized as the Best Gin at the 2024 Barleycorn Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights the quality and craftsmanship of the gin. The gin is noted for its luxurious blend of 18 botanicals sourced from various parts of India, combined with juniper berries and angelica root from Europe.

"Winning the 'Best Gin' at the 2024 Barleycorn Awards, the Jaisalmer Gin Gold Edition has made a significant mark in the beverage market. Our gin's exquisite blend of botanicals and precise distillation techniques have set a new benchmark in the spirits industry. This recognition not only enhances our brand reputation but also solidifies our dedication to delivering unparalleled taste and innovation to gin enthusiasts worldwide." - Mr. Kunal Madan, the Vice President of Radico Khaitan's international business

About Radico Khaitan:

Radico Khaitan Limited ("Radico Khaitan" or the Company) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. In 1998 the Company started producing its own brands with the introduction of 8PM Whisky. Radico Khaitan is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically. The Company's brand portfolio includes After Dark Whisky, Contessa Rum, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum, Magic Moments Vodka, Morpheus Brandy, Old Admiral Brandy, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection-Royal Crafted Whisky, Sangam World Malt Whisky, 1965 The Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum, 8PM Premium Black Whisky and 8PM Whisky.

Currently, the Company has seven millionaire brands including Morpheus Super Premium Brandy, 1965 Spirit of Victory Premium Rum, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, 8PM Whisky, Contessa Rum, Old Admiral Brandy, and Magic Moments Vodka. The Company has distilleries in Rampur and Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and one in Aurangabad, Maharashtra which is a 36% joint venture. The Company has a total owned capacity of 320 million litres and operates 41 bottling units (5 owned, 28 contract and 8 royalty bottling units) spread across the country.

About John Barleycorn Awards

The John Barleycorn Society is an assemblage of the world's top journalists and industry professionals who foster a modern approach to recognising excellence in the spirits industry from seed to glass. Taste, print and digital marketing, package design, public relations, journalism, social media, event production, filmmaking, and bar design are some of the general categories judged by the select panels. The John Barleycorn Society is dedicated to redefining today's spirits awards by acknowledging the entire scope of the industry and revolutionising the process.

