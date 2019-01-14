Radiflow Adds Michael Langer as Chief Product Officer

MAHWAH, New Jersey, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Radiflow, a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions, today announced that following its significant growth in 2018 the company has appointed Michael Langer as its new Chief Product Officer.

Radiflow reports that the company in 2018 more than doubled its revenues from its cybersecurity products and services, entered new key verticals, including building automation and process manufacturing, and expanded its market reach through strategic partnerships with leading market players, such as ST Engineering, Palo Alto Networks and others.

Michael brings close to twenty years of experience from his service in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), where he served in senior positions in an elite cybersecurity technology unit, further strengthening Radiflow's growth efforts. During his military service, Michael founded and headed the IDF's Cyber Defense Operations Force and developed an expertise in incident response and threat hunting operations while dealing with nation-state sponsored cyber-offensive campaigns. For the past three years, Michael led the cybersecurity roadmap for the IDF's digital transformation program, including designing the cybersecurity architecture for its cloud initiatives.

As Chief Product Officer, Michael will be responsible for leading Radiflow's product portfolio strategy and incorporating market and customer needs into the company's offerings. His experience will contribute to the company's focus on reducing the security load on the operations team of customers.

Michael will further drive the modeling of the attackers' profile that is presented in Radiflow's recently published whitepaper Meet Your Attacker: SCADA Attackers Taxonomy and Analysis and incorporate incident response and threat hunting capabilities into the company's flagship iSID industrial threat detection system.

"Michael is joining Radiflow at a very exciting time in our company's growth as the demand and market need for our offerings are growing by the day," said Ilan Barda, CEO of Radiflow. "Michael's vast technological and managerial experience will boost our product evolution and fast track the adoption of our solutions by a variety of customers, while supporting more cloud-based ICS security products and managed SOC cloud services."

Radiflow will be exhibiting its latest industrial cybersecurity solutions at CyberTech in Tel Aviv, Israel on January 28 - 30.

About Radiflow

Radiflow is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure networks (SCADA), such as power utilities, oil, gas and water. SCADA networks often extend across multiple remote sites, allowing automation devices to be controlled from the control center. Radiflow's security tool set validates the behavior of both M2M applications and H2M (Human-to-Machine) sessions in distributed operational networks. Radiflow's security solutions are available both as in-line gateways for remote sites and as a non-intrusive IDS (Intrusion Detection System) that can be deployed per site or centrally. Radiflow was founded in 2009 as part of the RAD group, a family of ICT vendors with over $1Bn annual revenues. Radiflow solutions were launched at the end of 2011, validated by leading research labs and successfully deployed by major utilities worldwide. Radiflow's solutions are sold as either integrated into wider end-to-end solution of global automation vendors or as a standalone security solution by local channel partners. For more information, please visit http://www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Tony Miller

+1-617-418-3024

tony@noteya.com

SOURCE Radiflow