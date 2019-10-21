Radiflow and Asset Guardian Introduce Joint Solution to Enrich Industrial Asset Monitoring and Risk Assessment

MAHWAH, New Jersey and LIVINGSTON, Scotland, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiflow, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, and Asset Guardian, a dedicated provider of leading edge protection for process control and industrial software, today jointly announced that the two companies have launched a joint solution to expand industrial asset monitoring, change management and risk assessment capabilities for industrial enterprises.

Asset Guardian's change management solution manages software and hardware configurations of industrial automation and controls systems. The Asset Guardian technology manages PLC, DCS and HMI/SCADA software assets and provides a single point of reference for current asset information, including operational status, location and controller logic versions.

Radiflow's iSID industrial threat detection system provides real-time visibility of networked industrial assets, ports and protocols on an OT network. By passively analyzing all data traffic, iSID can detect in real-time and counteract abnormal network activity, such as abnormal network access or asset changes and changes in the sequence of SCADA processes.

In this new integrated solution, iSID's asset inventory now incorporates the asset information stored in the Asset Guardian database, including the detailed asset information that is not available from traffic monitoring. With this new detailed asset information from Asset Guardian, such as logic version, ownership, geo-location and more, the result is a far more granular risk score calculated by iSID for each asset.

Changes to assets, such as new firmware or PLC logic, are detected on the network in real-time by iSID and sent to Asset Guardian for verification, authorization and validation against the 'golden image' of the binary stored in the Asset Guardian database.

"Our Integrated and comprehensive joint platform solution capability will provide greater insight, clarity and security to our global customer base to help protect the integrity of their OT ICS assets against ever increasing cyber threats to safeguard operational resilience, govern compliance, standards, security and deliver effective management of change and disaster recovery," explained Ewan McAllister, CEO of Asset Guardian Solutions.

"Our integration and joint offering with Asset Guardian will provide a higher level of OT asset monitoring and risk assessment," said Rani Kehat, Vice President of Business Development at Radiflow. "These are key enhancements that will enrich our industrial enterprise customers with greater operational management value."

Radiflow will be demonstrating its joint solution with Asset Guardian this week at the Industrial Control Systems Cyber Security Conference in Atlanta, United States.

About Radiflow

Radiflow is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for critical industrial automation networks (ICS/SCADA), such as power utilities, wastewater facilities, chemical plants and more. Radiflow's security tool set validates the behavior of both M2M applications and H2M (human-to-machine) sessions in distributed operational networks. Radiflow's security solutions are available both as a non-intrusive IDS (Intrusion Detection System) that can be deployed per site or centrally and as inline gateways for remote sites. Radiflow is part of the RAD group, a family of ICT vendors with over $1B annual revenues, and is also backed by venture arm of ST Engineering from Singapore. Radiflow solutions have been successfully deployed in over 3,000 sites by major utilities and industrial enterprises worldwide and have been validated by leading research labs. For more information, please visit www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Asset Guardian

Asset Guardian Solutions Limited (AGSL) is dedicated to protecting the integrity of process control systems software that is used to control operations and production processes. The Asset Guardian software solution provides a convenient, cost-effective way to reduce risk of unauthorised entry and software corruption that could lead to system failure, loss of confidential data and valuable assets. AGSL traces its roots to 2000 when systems integrator Elite Control Systems Limited began developed the Asset Guardian software solution. In 2010, AGSL was established as the sole provider of the solution. Since then, AGSL has been serving the needs of Blue Chip organisations around the world that operate within the Oil & Gas, Utilities, Power Generation, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Transportation and Food & Beverage industries. For more information, please visit www.assetguardian.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

