Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new sensors every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

Radiflow's industrial cybersecurity app as part of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework eases the deployment of the iSID system for industrial facilities by leveraging customer's existing investment in the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform. Deployments in OT networks can feed a cloud-based iSID with relevant traffic flow information. With Radiflow and the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework, industrial operators gain advanced analytics of their critical industrial assets, including logic changes, deviations in industrial control sessions and more in a graphical and intuitive representation.

Quotes

"The main challenge for implementing effective security on industrial networks is easing the potential impact on the ongoing operations. As part of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework, our joint customers can seamlessly add iSID industrial analytics into the industrial network to existing Palo Alto Networks deployments.

- Ilan Barda , CEO, Radiflow

- , CEO, Radiflow "We are delighted to welcome Radiflow to the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer community. The framework provides our customers with superior security through cloud-based apps developed by innovative security providers, large and small. Together, we are fueling innovation in the cybersecurity market with apps that are built rapidly, engineered on a common framework, and deliver unique value while solving our customers' toughest security challenges."

- Lee Klarich , Chief Product Officer, Palo Alto Networks

AVAILABILITY

Radiflow's industrial cybersecurity app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework will be generally available August 2018 .

. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is targeted for availability in August 2018 and will be available worldwide to customers who have purchased either Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls or Traps advanced endpoint protection and the Logging Service subscription.

About Radiflow

Radiflow is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for ICS and SCADA networks in critical infrastructure, including tools for NERC CIP compliance. Radiflow's industrial cybersecurity solutions are protecting the operation technology networks of over 50 operators of critical infrastructure, including power generation, electricity supply, water facilities and others, in four continents around the world. Radiflow's Industrial Intrusion Detection System passively learns and maps an OT network, providing exceptional visibility and situational awareness, and alerts in real-time for any anomalies in unexpected network behaviors. For more information, please visit www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

