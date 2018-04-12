Radiflow Expands Its OT SOC Partner Program in Collaboration With Yanai Engineering

As part of this OT SOC partner program, Radiflow and Yanai are providing a tool kit combining Radiflow's state-of-the-art industrial cybersecurity solutions with Yanai's unique methodology for integrating operational engineering with cybersecurity tools to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) that want to enter the OT space.

A main component in this OT SOC tool kit is Radiflow's iSID Industrial IDS solution. iSID protects OT networks and ICS and SCADA environments by alerting on breach attempts and cyberattacks into the OT network by flagging potential risks based on deep network learning and asset mapping.

The security alerts reported by Radiflow's iSID are analyzed to evaluate their operational impact by an engineering methodology developed by Yanai based on its extensive expertise in industrial engineering combined with its ongoing research of cyberattacks in industrial operations.

Yanai is a prominent electrical engineering company based in Israel that launched its managed OT SOC in late 2017 using Radiflow's iSID system in the network analysis layer and has since attracted numerous customers from the energy, water, building management and additional sectors from across the country.

"Our managed OT SOC service allows infrastructure operators to incorporate multilevel network security into their operations" said Emanuel Marynko, Chairman of Yanai.

Based on the successful deployment of this combined model for this OT SOC service, the companies are now offering this tool kit to their partners worldwide.

For the OT SOC operators, the tool set also includes Radiflow's iSAP Smart Probe for collecting and transferring OT network traffic from customer sites to the managed SOC. The iSAP uses Radiflow's patented mechanism to perform pre-processing of the local network traffic at the customer facility before securely and efficiently sending the relevant metadata to the iSID at the managed SOC.

For customer sites where an online link from the remote site to the managed SOC is not available, Radiflow provides its OT SOC partners with its iREC Recorder for passively capturing and sending network traffic data for offline analysis at the managed SOC.

"We are excited to provide a framework for our partners to offer managed SOC services to their industrial automation customers," explained Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow. "The tools and methodology that we are providing are helping our partners better serve their customers with improved security, lower costs and shared resources, while creating a growth engine to drive their businesses forward."

The managed OT SOC offering will also enable partners that are already working in the OT space to extend their service offering and provide their customers with ongoing managed security services.

"The main challenge in OT security is the correlation between the cyber and engineering aspects," added Yishai Shafran, Head of the SCADA Cybersecurity Division of Yanai. "Our collaboration with Radiflow enables the fusion of these competences for the first time."

"With the new OT SOC tool kit, our partners can deliver expert-level analytics, ensuring professional use of our monitoring tools that are installed," continued Barda. "Further, our OT SOC tool kit enables our partners to analyze events from multiple customers and use trend information to quickly detect emerging threats."

To learn more, please read our new case study on Incorporating Radiflow's iSID in a Managed OT SOC.

Radiflow will be promoting its OT SOC partner program and presenting its industrial cybersecurity solutions as part of the Israeli delegation and pavilion at the RSA Conference on April 16 to 20 in San Francisco.

About Radiflow

Radiflow is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for ICS and SCADA networks in critical infrastructure, including tools for NERC CIP compliance. Radiflow's industrial cybersecurity solutions are protecting the operation technology networks of over 50 operators of critical infrastructure, including power generation, electricity supply, water facilities and others, in four continents around the world. Radiflow's Industrial Intrusion Detection System passively learns and maps an OT network, providing exceptional visibility and situational awareness, and alerts in real-time for any anomalies in unexpected network behaviors. For more information, please visit www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Yanai Engineering

Founded in 1956, Yanai is a leading Israeli electrical engineering company with thousands of projects in electricity infrastructure, manufacturing, power plants and more. Yanai's SCADA Cybersecurity Division provides multi-layer security services for infrastructures. For more information, please visit www.yanai-eng.co.il

