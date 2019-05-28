Radiflow iSID Industrial Cybersecurity App Now Available on Cortex by Palo Alto Networks

MAHWAH, New Jersey, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiflow, a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, today announced the availability of its iSID Industrial Cybersecurity App on Cortex™ by Palo Alto Networks – the industry's only open and integrated AI-based continuous security platform. Building on Cortex allows partners to use normalized and stitched together data from customers' entire enterprises to build cloud-based apps that constantly deliver innovative cybersecurity capabilities to joint customers.

The Radiflow iSID industrial cybersecurity app on Cortex provides critical infrastructure and industrial cybersecurity through non-intrusive monitoring of distributed production networks. The app utilizes data from Cortex Data Lake for added context to create a unique risk score for each device based on proprietary attacker models and defined defense strategies. Security analysts and risk managers can prioritize their actions based on the specific context of the OT network and the potential impact on the business if an attack occurred.

"We are excited to continue our work with Palo Alto Networks and supply OT specific analytics on data collected by Palo Alto Networks," said Rani Kehat, Vice President for Business Development at Radiflow. "This app enables customers to leverage their Palo Alto Networks investment and subscribe to value-added OT specific risk scoring and threat detection services provided by Radiflow."

"Cortex partners can leverage the vast amount of rich data available from across the enterprise to create AI-based innovations that provide more automated and accurate security outcomes to our joint customers," said Karan Gupta, SVP of Engineering for Cortex at Palo Alto Networks. "We're proud to welcome Radiflow to our expanding ecosystem of developers building innovative apps."

Cortex is designed to radically simplify and significantly improve security outcomes. Deployed on a global, scalable public cloud platform, Cortex allows security teams to speed the analysis of massive data sets. Cortex is enabled by the Cortex Data Lake , where customers can securely and privately store and analyze large amounts of data normalized for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to find threats and orchestrate responses quickly.

Availability

Radiflow's app is now available worldwide to customers on the Cortex hub .

About Radiflow

Radiflow develops trusted Industrial Cyber-Security Solutions for critical business operations. We offer a complete portfolio of game-changing solutions for ICS/SCADA networks that empowers users to maintain visibility and control of their OT networks, including an Intelligent Threat Detection tool that passively monitors the OT network for anomalies, as well as Secure Gateways that protect OT networks from any deviations from set access policies.

Radiflow's team consists of professionals from diverse backgrounds, from cyber-experts from elite military units and automation experts from global industrial vendors and operators. Founded in 2009, Radiflow's field-proven solutions, validated by leading research labs, currently secure thousands of customer facilities. For more information, please visit www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Palo Alto Networks and Cortex are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

