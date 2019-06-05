Radiflow Launches MSSP Partner Program

MAHWAH, New Jersey, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiflow, a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, today announced that the company has launched a partner program for MSSPs to offer OT cybersecurity services.

Radiflow's new OT MSSP partner program provides the framework for MSSPs to offer new cybersecurity services dedicated to ICS/SCADA networks to their industrial enterprise and critical infrastructure customers. Radiflow is aiming this offering at MSSPs that already provide IT cybersecurity services and are looking to enter the OT space as well as industrial engineering companies that are interested in expanding their service offerings to include cybersecurity services.

Radiflow's program for OT MSSPs is based on the company's iSID Industrial Threat Detection System running in the Cloud environment of an MSSP partner. iSID can be utilized by an MSSP as the starting point for an ongoing network monitoring service that involves building a network topology map of all devices, connections, ports and data traffic flows on an OT network and handling alerts to any changes to this baseline understanding. As part of an ongoing networking monitoring service, an MSSP can also use iSID to detect any breech attempts and apply security upgrades to any newly detected devices.

MSSPs can enhance their OT cybersecurity service portfolio by leveraging the new automated vulnerability mapping and assessment processes included in the recently released version of iSID. Based on an advanced risk assessment engine and attack vector simulation model, iSID dynamically calculates an exploitability score for each device on an OT network and identifies the most critical attack vectors. MSSPs can utilize these dynamic mapping and scoring capabilities for a service that involves remediating vulnerabilities that are prioritized based on the specific context of a customer's OT network and the impact on its business operations.

"Most industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure operators lack the internal resources to adequately protect their OT networks," said Aaron Sherrill, Senior Analyst at 451 Research. "This situation has created a unique opportunity for MSSPs, and Radiflow offers them the tools, procedures and expertise required to establish the framework for building OT-dedicated cybersecurity services."

For customers that prefer to maintain cybersecurity operations on-premise, Radiflow provides the option of granting the MSSP secure access for network monitoring with an iSID system that is installed at the customer's facility.

Radiflow works closely with each OT MSSP partner to implement the processes that are required to rollout a full range of OT cybersecurity services. These services can include monitoring the network and networked assets, providing status reports, deactivating active and upcoming threats, provisioning software updates and patches, optimizing end user cybersecurity expenditures and preparing the end user for a cyberattack.

"We are joining Radiflow's new OT MSSP partner program at an exciting time in the Building Security Management space we work in," said Marc Benattar, CEO at Kalis Consulting in France. "Most of our customers are rapidly introducing new digitally-driven, yet technically vulnerable devices to their OT environments. This strategic partnership positions us to provide important OT cybersecurity services for our customers and also to improve our service offering."

"For an MSSP to launch OT cybersecurity services, more than just a third party product is needed to succeed," stated Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow. "We offer a complete package to build the framework for these important OT cybersecurity services, including all the necessary tools, procedures and support from our experts."

As part of its business offering to MSSPs, Radiflow provides silver, gold and premium packages, including a free trial period for MSSPs to provide a Proof-of-Value rollout to end customers.

Radiflow develops trusted Industrial Cyber-Security Solutions for critical business operations. We offer a complete portfolio of game-changing solutions for ICS/SCADA networks that empowers users to maintain visibility and control of their OT networks, including an Intelligent Threat Detection tool that passively monitors the OT network for anomalies as well as Secure Gateways that protect OT networks from any deviations from set access policies.

