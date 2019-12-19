Radiflow Wins 451 Firestarter Award for Its OT MSSP Partner Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiflow, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, today announced that the company has been recognized with a 451 Firestarter Award from 451 Research, a leading technology research and advisory firm.

Radiflow has earned this 451 Firestarter award for its OT MSSP partner program and the framework it has created for equipping managed security service providers (MSSPs) with the technologies and expertise needed to secure and protect critical and vulnerable operational technology (OT) environments, including industrial control systems (ICS) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems on industrial automation networks.

"MSSPs currently have a unique market opportunity to offer OT-dedicated cybersecurity services to customers segments, such as manufacturing, transportation and building management that lack the internal resources to adequately protect their industrial systems," explained Aaron Sherrill, Senior Analyst at 451 Research. "Radiflow's OT-MSSP program is proving to be a win for MSSPs looking to expand their services and offer more value to industrial operators and critical infrastructure customers."

Radiflow works closely with each of its OT MSSP partners to implement new OT cybersecurity services based on its portfolio of industrial cybersecurity solutions. These services can include monitoring the network and networked assets, provisioning software updates and patches, assessing and mitigating vulnerabilities, optimizing end user cybersecurity expenditures and more. Many of Radiflow's OT MSSP partners are leveraging the company's business-oriented risk assessment tools to map business processes and prioritize OT risk mitigations that reduce the potential for business interruptions.

"Over the past two to three years, the awareness and understanding of the business risks of cyber-threats to industrial automation networks has grown significantly, especially in the manufacturing sector, and has created opportunities for our company to offer new OT cybersecurity services," stated Zuzanna Wieczorek, CTO at Tekniska in Poland. "Our partnership with Radiflow is a strategic part of our growth and this year we have widely expanded the cybersecurity services we provide and the number of OT networks we are protecting based on Radiflow's technologies."

"We are proud to receive this important award recognition from 451 Research and see it as an strong recognition of our approach to working with our OT MSSP partners," said Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow. "Our technologies and tools offered in our partnership program are positioning OT MSSP partners and their end customers with structured processes to identify and mitigate risks in highly complex OT environments."

451 Firestarter awards recognize organizations for exceptional innovation and disruption in their markets. Firestarter awards are given to technology firms based the insights and expert opinions on long term trends and competitive landscapes of 451 Research's analyst team.

About Radiflow

Radiflow develops trusted industrial cybersecurity solutions for critical business operations. The company offers a complete portfolio of game-changing solutions for ICS/SCADA networks that empowers users to maintain visibility and control of their OT networks, including an Intelligent Threat Detection tool that passively monitors the OT network for anomalies as well as Secure Gateways that protect OT networks from any deviations from set access policies. Radiflow's team consists of professionals from diverse backgrounds from cyber-experts from elite military units and automation experts from global industrial vendors and operators. Radiflow solutions have been successfully deployed in over 3,000 sites by major utilities and industrial enterprises worldwide and have been validated by leading research labs. For more information, please visit www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. 451 Research was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters.

