RadiLens partners with Augusta University Health System to develop AI-driven Radiology workflow intelligence solutions

"The right technology strategy can help enhance workload efficiencies and augment teams with tools and data to better manage patient care." says Mallary Myers, VP & Chief Innovation Officer, Augusta University Health System. "When healthcare solutions meet at the intersection of technology and innovation, the clear winner is the patient."

RadiLens uses an NLP-driven engine to analyze clinical context, modalities, anatomies, and study descriptions from Radiology orders and reports. Their proactive leakage prevention product analyzes Radiology reports for the presence of follow-up recommendations, tracks scheduling systems to identify unscheduled events, and closes the loop with a streamlined care navigation process. Their worklist intelligence product selects the right study for Radiologists to read next and eliminates the time spent monitoring complex rules-based worklists and filters, integrating directly with existing RIS/PACS so that there is no new software to learn.

From the perspective of a clinician ordering an imaging study, built-in intelligence and automation garners trust that their studies will be returned in the best timeframe possible and follow-up care will not slip through the cracks. For Radiology and care navigation teams, this automation enhances clinical workflows and equips teams with the right tools and data at the right time. For the organization, this ensures revenue growth, reduced risk, and improved quality metrics. See more at www.radilens.com

AU Health is Georgia's only public academic health center, where world-class clinicians are bringing the medicine of tomorrow to patient care today. As the primary teaching affiliate of the Medical College of Georgia, AU Health provides the most comprehensive routine-to-complex care at AU Medical Center, which houses the region's only Level 1 trauma center, as well as Children's Hospital of Georgia, historic Roosevelt warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals, Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, and more than 100 primary and specialty care clinics across the state.

