RADIN Health Expands National Footprint with Four Additional Hospitals Deployed at UHS Nevada Health System

AI-Powered, Cloud-Native Radiology Platform Drives Measurable Gains in Efficiency, Productivity, and Patient Care

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADIN Health®, a leader in AI-powered radiology workflow solutions, today announced the successful deployment of its cloud-native platform at four additional hospitals within the UHS Nevada Health System. The implementation expands RADIN presence to eight hospitals across Nevada.

This milestone reflects accelerating adoption of AI-driven, cloud-based technologies as healthcare providers replace legacy radiology systems to improve operational efficiency and clinical outcomes. UHS Nevada Health System implemented RADIN's integrated platform, including PACS, RADIN Dictation AI®, and RADIN Select® to streamline radiology operations within a unified, end-to-end solution.

Key benefits of the deployment include:

Reduced report turnaround times through automated study orchestration





Faster, more accurate dictation using AI-powered speech recognition





Elimination of manual workflows, improving operational efficiency





Enhanced collaboration via embedded voice-over-IP communication

Built on a secure, serverless AWS architecture, RADIN's platform enables rapid deployment, scalable performance, and seamless browser-based access for clinicians across locations.

"RADIN's AI-driven platform was implemented seamlessly and is already delivering meaningful improvements in efficiency, radiologist productivity, and patient outcomes," said Dr. Rajneesh Agrawal, Chief Radiologist and Medical Director. "UHS Nevada Health System is committed to delivering the highest quality care while embracing technologies that enhance clinical performance."

As imaging volumes grow and health systems face increasing operational demands, RADIN Health is helping providers modernize radiology by replacing fragmented systems with a single, intelligent platform that improves efficiency, reduces burnout, and enables faster, more accurate diagnoses. "Our mission is to eliminate inefficiencies in radiology and empower clinicians with intelligent, AI-driven tools," said Alejandro Bugnone, M.D., CEO RADIN Health. "This deployment demonstrates how healthcare organizations can rapidly transform workflows and deliver better patient care with a modern, scalable solution."

About RADIN Health

RADIN Health® is a healthcare technology company transforming radiology through AI-powered, cloud-based software solutions. Its all-in-one platform integrates RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and workflow orchestration tools, enabling hospitals, imaging centers, and teleradiology practices to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations.

Built using advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), RADIN Health streamlines workflows from patient scheduling through final report delivery.

For more information, visit www.radinhealth.com or come see RADIN Health at the upcoming Annual FRS and RBMA (Orlando, FL July 17-19) or RSNA (Booth 5515, South Hall Level 3).

SOURCE Radin LLC