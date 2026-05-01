Essen Health Care Launches RADIN Health All-In-One RIS and PACS Cloud Platform
News provided byRadin LLC
May 01, 2026, 16:39 ET
May 01, 2026, 16:39 ET
SHERIDAN, Wyo. , May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essen Health Care is thrilled to announce a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional patient care and cutting-edge medical services: the introduction of RADIN Health.
This initiative represents a major investment in the future of medical imaging, solidifying our dedication to offering the highest quality diagnostic services and an unparalleled patient and provider experience within the communities we serve.
"RADIN Health is more than just a technology upgrade; it is a fundamental pillar of Essen Health Care's strategy to deliver accessible, efficient, and superior diagnostic imaging services to our community", says Jonathan Khodadadian, MD, Medical Director, Specialty Division, Essen Health Care.
The RADIN Platform: A Commitment to Innovation
RADIN Health is powered by an advanced, end-to-end, all-in-one RIS and PACS radiology cloud platform. This state-of-the-art system has been meticulously designed to revolutionize the imaging process, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility for everyone involved.
Transforming the Patient and Provider Journey
The RADIN platform utilizes sophisticated, state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple facets of the imaging journey:
Driving Efficiency and Quality
The RADIN platform elevates the operational standards of imaging services. By reducing manual steps throughout the process—from order entry to image archival—and improving overall system efficiency, the platform ensures:
Essen Health Care is an integrated, multi-specialty healthcare delivery organization with more than 25 years of experience providing quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to communities across New York. Offering house calls, urgent care, primary care, and specialty services, Essen Health Care is committed to advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for all patients. For more information, visit https://www.essenhealthcare.com
RADIN HealthⓇ is focused on developing SaaS products that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of hospitals, imaging centers and radiology practices. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), Radin Health offers a Cloud-based, Serverless, All-In-One RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® Workflow Management Solution. For more information, visit www.radinhealth.com.
SOURCE Radin LLC
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