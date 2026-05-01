Essen Health Care Launches RADIN Health All-In-One RIS and PACS Cloud Platform

SHERIDAN, Wyo. , May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essen Health Care is thrilled to announce a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional patient care and cutting-edge medical services: the introduction of RADIN Health.

This initiative represents a major investment in the future of medical imaging, solidifying our dedication to offering the highest quality diagnostic services and an unparalleled patient and provider experience within the communities we serve.

"RADIN Health is more than just a technology upgrade; it is a fundamental pillar of Essen Health Care's strategy to deliver accessible, efficient, and superior diagnostic imaging services to our community", says Jonathan Khodadadian, MD, Medical Director, Specialty Division, Essen Health Care.

The RADIN Platform: A Commitment to Innovation

RADIN Health is powered by an advanced, end-to-end, all-in-one RIS and PACS radiology cloud platform. This state-of-the-art system has been meticulously designed to revolutionize the imaging process, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility for everyone involved.

Transforming the Patient and Provider Journey

The RADIN platform utilizes sophisticated, state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple facets of the imaging journey:

Enhanced Patient and Provider Engagement : AI tools, patient, and referring physician portals streamline orders for appointments and communication, ensuring the external workflow process is easy, transparent, and accessible.

: AI tools, patient, and referring physician portals streamline orders for appointments and communication, ensuring the external workflow process is easy, transparent, and accessible. Easy Image and Report Sharing : The cloud application allows easy electronic sharing and access of images and reports for providers and patients.

: The cloud application allows easy electronic sharing and access of images and reports for providers and patients. Ease of Scheduling : The system simplifies the typically complex scheduling process, allowing for quick, convenient, and accurate appointment booking.

: The system simplifies the typically complex scheduling process, allowing for quick, convenient, and accurate appointment booking. Optimized Physician Reporting: AI assists in the generation of detailed, rapid, and precise physician reports, ensuring healthcare providers receive the critical information they need promptly to guide treatment decisions.

Driving Efficiency and Quality

The RADIN platform elevates the operational standards of imaging services. By reducing manual steps throughout the process—from order entry to image archival—and improving overall system efficiency, the platform ensures:

Timely Imaging Services : Quicker turnaround times mean patients receive their diagnoses faster, enabling earlier treatment planning.

: Quicker turnaround times mean patients receive their diagnoses faster, enabling earlier treatment planning. High-Quality Diagnostics : The system supports consistent, high-fidelity imaging quality, leading to more accurate diagnoses.

: The system supports consistent, high-fidelity imaging quality, leading to more accurate diagnoses. Patient Follow-up Tracking : Recommended patient follow-up scans are automated and track recommendations for important, abnormal or inconclusive findings.

: Recommended patient follow-up scans are automated and track recommendations for important, abnormal or inconclusive findings. Compliance and Best Practices: The cloud platform is built to support stringent regulatory compliance and adherence to the highest industry standards and best practices, giving both providers and patients confidence in the care received.

Essen Health Care is an integrated, multi-specialty healthcare delivery organization with more than 25 years of experience providing quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to communities across New York. Offering house calls, urgent care, primary care, and specialty services, Essen Health Care is committed to advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for all patients. For more information, visit https://www.essenhealthcare.com

RADIN HealthⓇ is focused on developing SaaS products that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of hospitals, imaging centers and radiology practices. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), Radin Health offers a Cloud-based, Serverless, All-In-One RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® Workflow Management Solution. For more information, visit www.radinhealth.com.

SOURCE Radin LLC