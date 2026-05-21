RADIN Health and AZmed Elevate Radiology Workflow with AZtrauma's Expanded FDA-Cleared AI Capabilities

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADIN Health, a cloud-based, all-in-one RIS, PACS, Dictation AI, and Study Orchestration platform, and leading medical imaging AI company AZmed, are celebrating an expansion of their strategic partnership. AZmed has received its 3rd FDA clearance for Rayvolve® AI Suite's AZtrauma module, significantly broadening its scope on X-rays.

The expanded clearance for AZtrauma now covers not only fracture detection but also joint effusions and dislocations across adult and pediatric (ages ≥ 2) populations. This achievement positions AZtrauma as the only FDA-cleared AI solution in the United States to cover all three pathologies—fractures, joint effusions, and dislocations—on X-rays. This milestone follows the publication of the Cohen et al. (2026) study, which validated the complete X-ray AI suite using 258,373 X-rays from 100 clinical centers across 26 countries and five continents, making it the world's largest clinical validation study of its kind.

The Rayvolve® AI Suite modules, AZtrauma and AZchest (for analysis and triage of thoracic abnormalities), are seamlessly integrated into RADIN's platform. AZmed's Structured Reporting (SR) images and data feed directly into RADIN PACS, powering AI-driven reporting insights without the risk of manual error. "Our north star at RADIN is to eliminate every single disruption in radiology workflow," said Dr. Alejandro Bugnone, MSK radiologist and Chief Executive Officer of RADIN Health. "AZmed's investment allows us to consistently and immediately identify and triage fractures, joint effusions and dislocations across adult and pediatric populations before the radiologist ever opens the study. Our AI is fully optimized to support and prepare the radiologist for the study at hand, aligning perfectly with our mission to integrate image analysis solutions into our All-In-One SaaS platform."

Built for speed and productivity, RADIN's cloud-native AI platform processes millions of studies annually. It automatically analyzes and processes documents (DICOM SR and AI OCR for handwritten notes, prescriptions, and reports) to present all clinical information intuitively to the radiologist, expediting report creation. Furthermore, the AI-assisted dictation mode allows radiologists to generate structured reports and impressions in seconds, boosting reporting speed by up to 70% compared with legacy dictation systems. AZtrauma and AZchest are already used daily by customers like Total Medical Imaging to identify, triage, and optimize their reading workflow experience.

RADIN is focused on developing SaaS products that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of hospitals, imaging centers and radiology practices. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), RADIN offers a Cloud-based, Serverless, All-In-One RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® Study Orchestrator Solution. For more information, visit RADIN Health.

SOURCE Radin LLC