Radio 104.1FM WMRQ Hosts AMERICAN AMNESIA Debut Album Launch Event 6/29/18
. . .YET HERE WE ARE
14:34 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Friday, June 29 from 7-9 p.m., Amy Grey and Emily Napierski from Radio 104.1FM WMRQ are hosting a live remote launch event at the Winchester Restaurant, 144 Wolcott Avenue, Torrington, Connecticut to celebrate the release of the debut album from AMERICAN AMNESIA "...YET HERE WE ARE" on Prophet Motive Records LLC.
Featured songs from the debut album from AMERICAN AMNESIA will be played live on air on 104.1FM WMRQ Hartford.
There will be food/drink specials and door prizes provided by Prophet Motive Records LLC.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
For directions call the Winchester Restaurant at (860) 496-0377.
Press Contact:
Howard Nemaizer
AmericanAmnesia.manager@yahoo.com
860-605-4080
