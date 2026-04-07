Radio Flyer Launches the Flyer™ Loop: A Compact, Family-First Cargo eBike Built for Everyday Life

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Radio Flyer, makers of the iconic little red wagon, announces the Flyer™ Loop, a compact cargo eBike designed to make everyday family transportation easier, more intuitive, more accessible, and more joyful. Built to deliver the capability of a full-size cargo bike in a smaller, rider-friendly form, the Flyer™ Loop reflects a shift toward practical, real-world mobility for modern households.

The Flyer™ Loop is a compact cargo eBike designed to make everyday family transportation easier, more intuitive, more accessible, and more joyful. Built to deliver the capability of a full-size cargo bike in a smaller, rider-friendly form, the Flyer™ Loop reflects a shift toward practical, real-world mobility for modern households.

Cargo eBikes have long promised to replace short car trips, but for many families, size and complexity remain barriers. The Flyer™ Loop was designed to remove that friction. With a frame that's roughly four inches shorter than previous models and a one-size-fits-all design accommodating riders from 4'11" to 6'3", the bike is easier to maneuver, store, and share, without compromising on performance.

Powered by a 750W rear hub motor with 85Nm of torque, the Loop delivers smooth acceleration and confident handling, even when fully loaded. It supports a total payload of 440 lbs., including a 220 lb. rear rack payload, and offers a 30–50+ mile range, making it well-suited for school runs, errands, and daily commuting. A folding front stem reduces its storage footprint, while integrated turn signals and high-visibility lighting enhance safety on the road. Premium Magura hydraulic disc brakes provide best-in-class braking power to stop quickly and safely when hauling precious cargo.

"The Flyer™ Loop is about removing the barriers that have kept families from fully embracing cargo eBikes," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "For more than a century, our mission has been to bring the world out to play, and the Loop brings that spirit to modern mobility, making it easier for families to get outside, move together, and enjoy everyday moments."

The Flyer™ Loop also reflects Radio Flyer's broader evolution into electric mobility, grounded in more than a century of designing products for families. As a certified B Corp, the company continues to prioritize durability, sustainability, and thoughtful design, with the Loop meeting rigorous safety standards including UL 2849, UL 2271, and DIN 79010.

An expanding ecosystem of custom accessories, from child seating to cargo solutions, allows riders to tailor the bike to their daily needs, whether transporting kids, groceries, or gear. Backed by more than a century of expertise designing products to haul kids and cargo, the Flyer™ Loop builds on Radio Flyer's growing fleet of eBikes, further establishing the brand as a trusted player in the evolving family mobility category.

The Flyer™ Loop will be available beginning April 7, 2026, at radioflyer.com and select retailers nationwide. See the Flyer™ Loop in action by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NawIGxe5_-M

About Radio Flyer:

Radio Flyer, maker of the famous and beloved Original Little Red Wagon®, is the world's leading producer of ride-ons including wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, and more. The company also makes the best ebikes for families. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has brought the world out to play, building a legacy of high quality and innovative products that spark imagination. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled, and fueled more kids' play and family adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer is a certified B Corporation and has received numerous awards, including "Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and "Best Places to Work" by Fortune. For more information, visit www.radioflyer.com.

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SOURCE Radio Flyer