Radio Frequency Filters Market size is set to grow by USD 9.23 billion from 2024-2028, High proliferation of mobile computing devices to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radio frequency filters market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 16.04% during the forecast period. High proliferation of mobile computing devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing deployment of 5G. However, cyclical nature of semiconductor industry poses a challenge. Key market players include Akoustis Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Anatech Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Crystek Corp., CTS Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Microwave Filter Company Inc. , Molex LLC, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NuWaves RF Solutions, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Quantic Corry, RF Lambda, Scientific Components Corp., Smiths Group Plc, STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Spectrum Control Microelectronics Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Cellular devices, GPS devices, Tablets, and Others), Technology (SAW and BAW), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Akoustis Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Anatech Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Crystek Corp., CTS Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Microwave Filter Company Inc. , Molex LLC, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NuWaves RF Solutions, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Quantic Corry, RF Lambda, Scientific Components Corp., Smiths Group Plc, STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Spectrum Control Microelectronics Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Radio Frequency Filters Market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the deployment of 5G networks. With the implementation of massive MIMO antenna systems and higher frequencies, the need for advanced filter technologies becomes crucial to mitigate mobile data traffic. Complex multiplexing from carrier aggregation will increase the demand for an increased number of filters, driving market growth during the forecast period. Vendors like Akoustis Technologies Inc. are already enhancing their 5G infrastructure portfolios to cater to this demand.

The Radio Frequency Filters market is experiencing significant growth, with key players focusing on advanced technologies. Five-G networks are driving demand for new filter designs, particularly plate filters and SAW filters. These filters improve signal quality and reduce interference. Devices and components, such as antennas and transponders, require these filters for optimal performance.

The market is competitive, with companies investing in research and development to meet the increasing demand for high-performance filters. Market size and growth rate are important trends to watch in this sector. Additionally, the use of piezoelectric and electromechanical filters is increasing due to their small size and high efficiency. Overall, the Radio Frequency Filters market is an essential component of modern communication systems and will continue to evolve with technological advancements.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The radio frequency filters market experiences cyclical trends due to the semiconductor industry's dependence on end-market demand for electronic devices. Unpredictable sales of laptops and other consumer electronics impact semiconductor production, leading to inventory fluctuations. Vendors must balance supply and demand, which may hinder market growth during the forecast period. OEMs' reliance on RF components in mass-market devices with seasonal cycles further complicates this challenge.

The Radio Frequency Filters market faces several challenges. One major challenge is the need for high-performance filters in various applications, such as telecommunications, military, and consumer electronics. These filters must meet strict specifications for frequency selectivity, power handling, and size. Another challenge is the increasing use of miniaturized components and the need for filters that can be integrated into smaller form factors.

Additionally, the market must contend with the constant evolution of radio frequency technologies and the need to develop filters that can adapt to new standards and requirements. Furthermore, cost and manufacturing efficiency are key considerations, as filters can represent a significant portion of the total cost of electronic systems. Finally, the market must address the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly filter solutions, as concerns over the environmental impact of electronic waste continue to mount.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Cellular devices

1.2 GPS devices

1.3 Tablets

1.4 Others Technology 2.1 SAW

2.2 BAW Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Cellular devices- The LTE network expansion and the emergence of 5G networks will drive the demand for advanced radio frequency filters. Qorvo Inc.'s investment in high-frequency spectrum filters with carrier aggregation and MIMO technology is a significant development. Telecom companies' focus on 5G network rollouts and cellular device manufacturers' response with new 5G devices further boost the market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the mobile phone environment and automotive vehicles, the use of social networking applications and wireless devices has led to an increased demand for reliable radio frequency filters. These filters play a crucial role in the wireless communication chain by selectively allowing or blocking signals based on their frequency. High-frequency electronic circuits, such as engine management systems and ignition systems, generate unwanted radio frequencies that can interfere with other wireless devices.

Filter technology, including low pass filters and band pass filters, is essential in mitigating interference and ensuring the reliable transmission and reception of signals. Millimetre wave and Extremely High Frequency (EHF) radio communication systems operate in the gigahertz and megahertz range, making electronic filters a critical component in their design. The passband and stopband characteristics of these filters determine their ability to pass desired signals while blocking undesirable ones.

Market Research Overview

The Radio Frequency Filters Market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of filters used to selectively allow or block specific radio frequencies. These filters are essential in various industries, including telecommunications, military, and consumer electronics. The market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced communication systems and the proliferation of wireless technologies.

The filters are designed using various materials such as ceramics, metals, and polymers, and employ different technologies like bandpass, high-pass, and low-pass filters. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the increasing use of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Cellular Devices



GPS Devices



Tablets



Others

Technology

SAW



BAW

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio