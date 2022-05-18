Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Alien Technology LLC & CoreRFID Ltd. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Analysis Report by Product (RFID tags, middleware, passive RFID systems, and active RFID systems), End-user (industrial, BFSI, retail, logistics, and others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/radio-frequency-Identification-market-industry-analysis

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Vendor Analysis

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The radio frequency identification (RFID) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. among others.

Alien Technology LLC -The company offers RFID products such as ALR-F800-X.

To know about all the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the radio frequency identification (RFID) market is the adoption of inventory management systems. In the end-user segments such as industrial and retail, the data entry and database of the equipment or product were managed manually, which led to an increase in errors and inaccuracy and was a time-consuming process. With the help of RFID tags, the user will be able to record and recognize the database of the product with better precision. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing require an accurate database of the products, which will aid in better decision-making among these end-user industries. With the introduction of RFID tags, vendors, manufacturers, and other end-users have found major improvements in the overall data entry. Thus, accuracy in database management will result in an increased demand for RFID products.

However, the data security and consumer privacy issues will be a major challenge for the radio frequency identification (RFID) market vendors during the forecast period. In RFID technology, the data stored can be encrypted based on the requirement of the end-user. Without encryption, the data stored can be found with the help of the frequency of RFID tags. Data security is a threat to RF communication that happens between the tags and the readers. Some of the data security threats are clone tags, unauthorized riders, and side-channel attacks. Due to data security and consumer privacy issues, RFID tags are not used in critical applications such as credit cards, debit cards, and financial service applications. Vendors involved in the middleware should investigate the data security and privacy issue that is hindering the growth of the global RFID market. Also, because of the data security issue, the vendors in the global RFID market are not able to tap into the financial applications (including credit and debit cards).

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

RFID tags - size and forecast 2020-2025

middleware - size and forecast 2020-2025

passive RFID systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

active RFID systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

logistics - size and forecast 2020-2025

others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The metaverse in finance market share is expected to increase to USD 50.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93%. Download a sample now!

The non-fungible token (NFT) market share is expected to increase by USD 147.24 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.27%. Download a sample now!

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.85 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

RFID tags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Middleware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Passive RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Active RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alien Technology LLC

CoreRFID Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

eAgile Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Impinj Inc.

Mojix Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Siemens AG

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio