Radio frequency identification (RFID) market size to USD 10,456.94 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,456.94 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of ideas such as smart factories. RFID is used in numerous industrial processes to decrease manual labor and improve inventory accuracy. Moreover, governments of countries such as Mexico and Canada are investing significantly in the construction of better transportation infrastructure to support the growth of domestic industries and third-party logistics, which is expected to propel the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radio Frequency Identification Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors have a wide portfolio of services, solutions, and products. The competition among them is intense in terms of product features, pricing, customization, and other services. Established vendors are expected to focus on expanding to different geographies, increasing their production capacities, and launching new products during the forecast period. Major players will have to develop strategies to retain their current market shares, as the competitive environment is expected to intensify.

Market dynamics

Major drivers & challenges –

The adoption of inventory management systems is driving market growth. With the use of RFID tags, users can precisely record and identify the product database. They can also correct data entry mistakes. Currently, various hospitals use individual IDs using RFID tags. to keep a record of patients' medical history. Therefore, with the introduction of RFID tags, vendors, manufacturers, and other end-users can improve the overall data entry processes. These factors will fuel the radio frequency identification market growth during the forecast period.

The high deployment cost of active RFID systems is challenging market growth. The price of RFID solutions depends on the types of readers and tags. For instance, inventory tracking passive RFID tags are less expensive and generally cost USD 0.21. However, the installation of active RFID systems is highly expensive, which is unaffordable for SMEs. Deploying and integrating management solutions with active RFID requires high upfront costs, which has an impact on vendors' profit margins. Thus, the adoption of active RFID systems will hinder the growth of the global RFID market during the forecast period.

Key trends –

The growing interest in smart retail stores is an emerging trend in the market. Smart stores use RFID technology to deliver goods to customers. They also allow customers to browse goods and services. For instance, in June 2020, Amazon.com Inc. launched Smart Stores in India. Smaller vendors are also using smart stores. For instance, in May 2020, Vivo Smart Retail was launched to help retailers meet the demand for smartphones. Therefore, during the forecast period, the growth of the global RFID market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their growth strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View the sample PDF report

Company profiles

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., CipherLab Co. Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., Nedap NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, RFID4U, SATO Holdings Corp., Siemens AG, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., and ASSA ABLOY AB.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into industrial, retail, BFSI, logistics, and healthcare and others.

By product, the market is classified into RFID tags, middleware, passive RFID systems, and active RFID systems.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports

The size of the radio frequency identification (RFID) market for industrial applications is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. The evolution of Industry 4.0 is notably driving the RFID market growth for industrial applications, although factors such as high initial investments may impede the market growth.

The RFID middleware market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.68 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.84%. The growing popularity of cloud-based RFID middleware among SMEs is notably driving the RFID middleware market growth, although factors such as data security and privacy issues may impede the market growth.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 104,56.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., CipherLab Co. Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., Nedap NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, RFID4U, SATO Holdings Corp., Siemens AG, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., and ASSA ABLOY AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio