Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market to Grow by USD 7.86 Bn | Adoption of Inventory Management Systems to Drive Growth |Technavio

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market size is expected to grow by USD 7.86 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% during this period.

Regional Analysis

40% of the growth will originate from APAC.

China is a key country for the radio frequency identification (RFID) market in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.

Notes:

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The radio frequency identification (RFID) market is segmented by product (RFID tags, middleware, passive RFID systems, and active RFID systems), end-user (industrial, BFSI, retail, logistics, and others), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

