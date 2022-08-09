Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market to Record a CAGR of 10.39%, Industrial to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along

with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market report covers the following areas:

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Industrial: The industrial segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. In the manufacturing process, incorporating RFID middleware helps in understanding and tracking the movement of semi-finished goods. The increasing applications of RFID in the industrial processes during the forecast period will drive the growth of this segment.



BFSI



Retail



Logistics



Others

Geography

North America : North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growth of the industrial manufacturing landscape across the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries in the radio frequency identification (RFID) market in APAC.

: will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growth of the industrial manufacturing landscape across the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. and are the key countries in the radio frequency identification (RFID) market in APAC.

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Product

RFID Tags



Middleware



Passive RFID Systems



Active RFID Systems

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as trying to expand the scope of their offerings and allowing an increase in customization to compete in the market. Alien Technology LLC, ASSA ABLOY AB, Avery Dennison Corp., CipherLab Co. Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., Nedap NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, RFID4U, Siemens AG, SATO Holdings Corp., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics

and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist radio frequency identification (RFID) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radio frequency identification (RFID) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radio frequency identification (RFID) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radio frequency identification (RFID) market vendors

Related Reports

RFID Market for Industrial Applications Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Barcode Label Printer Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alien Technology LLC, ASSA ABLOY AB, Avery Dennison Corp., CipherLab Co. Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., Nedap NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, RFID4U, Siemens AG, SATO Holdings Corp., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 RFID tags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on RFID tags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on RFID tags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on RFID tags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on RFID tags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middleware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Middleware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middleware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Passive RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Passive RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Passive RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Passive RFID systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Passive RFID systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Active RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Active RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Active RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Active RFID systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Active RFID systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 116: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alien Technology LLC

Exhibit 127: Alien Technology LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Alien Technology LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Alien Technology LLC - Key offerings

11.4 CoreRFID Ltd.

Exhibit 130: CoreRFID Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: CoreRFID Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: CoreRFID Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Datalogic Spa

Exhibit 133: Datalogic Spa - Overview



Exhibit 134: Datalogic Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Datalogic Spa - Key news



Exhibit 136: Datalogic Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Datalogic Spa - Segment focus

11.6 eAgile Inc.

Exhibit 138: eAgile Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: eAgile Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: eAgile Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Impinj Inc.

Exhibit 146: Impinj Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Impinj Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Impinj Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Mojix Inc.

Exhibit 149: Mojix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mojix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Mojix Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 152: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 153: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 155: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 157: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 161: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio