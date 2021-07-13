Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market to Grow at 8% CAGR Aided by Worldwide Deployment of LTE and 5G Networks: Future Market Insights Survey

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI presents an impressive radio frequency integrated circuit market growth outlook for the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. As per the study, the market for radio frequency integrated circuits (RFIC) is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 20.7 billion by 2021, growing at a CARG of over 8% during the forecast period in the comparison above 5.2% CARG registered in 2016 to 2020.

Increasing deployment of next-generation wireless networks such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G networks is one of the primal factors propelling the demand for RFIC. Rising adoption of LTE networks across the globe has compelled electronic device and semiconductor manufacturers to utilize novel RFICs to make their products compatible with these networks. This will create an opportunities for the growth of the RFICs market in the coming years.

The demand for RFIC will grow at a swift pace owing to the proliferation of consumer electronic devices such as laptops, personal desktops, mobile phones, and data communication systems among others. As RFICs play a significant role in improving efficiency and high-frequency rectification, the increasing number of telecommunication devices and internet users will create lucrative sales opportunities for RFIC over the forecast period.

Consumer electronics industry is likely to dominate the application segment, accounting for 29% of demand for RFIC in 2031. Besides this, application in medical devices will continue increasing at CAGR of 9.4% between 2021 and 2031.

"To capitalize on increasing demand for connected devices and wireless products, leading players in the market are focusing on forging strategic collaboration and acquisition with electronic device manufacturers," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market Analysis

The U.S. is leading the market in North America, accounting for a market share of more than 74% in the region through 2031.

, accounting for a market share of more than 74% in the region through 2031. Owing to the development in information technology, the demand for RFIC in the U.K. is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period.

GCC countries are estimated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of around 13.2%, favored by the rise in the number of telecom base stations and communication satellites.

China is dominating the East Asia Pacific market and is projected to hold a market share of over 43% by 2031.

is dominating the market and is projected to hold a market share of over 43% by 2031. Radio Frequency switch IC is expected to lead the product segment, accounting for over 31% of the market by the end of 2021.

Key Drivers

Rising demand for wireless products and connected devices is spurring the sales of RFIC.

Surge in adoption of LTE and 5G technology is boosting the demand for RFIC products.

Ongoing advancement in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing applications in the consumer electronics sector are bolstering the sales of RFIC.

Key Restraints

Volatility in the cost of raw materials is hampering the growth of the RFIC market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the sales of RFIC amidst lockdown.

Increasing demand small size RFIC products are posing a challenge for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the RFIC market are aiming at establishing strategic collaboration and acquisition with other market players to expand their market share and to cater to the increasing demand of an expanding customer pool. For instance,

In October 2020, STMicroelectronics, French-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductors manufacturer announced acquisition of SOMOS Semiconductor, a power amplifier and RF front-end-module specialist. With this acquisition, STMicroelectronics reinforces its specialist staff, roadmaps, and IP of front-end modules for the internet of things (IoT) and 5G markets.

, STMicroelectronics, French-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductors manufacturer announced acquisition of SOMOS Semiconductor, a power amplifier and RF front-end-module specialist. With this acquisition, STMicroelectronics reinforces its specialist staff, roadmaps, and IP of front-end modules for the internet of things (IoT) and 5G markets. In May 2020 , Murata, A Japanese Company, announced establishment of a new ew group company named, Sendai Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The company aims to enhance the high-frequency electronic component business in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the radio frequency integrated circuit market profiled by FMI are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Silicon Labs

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Samsung

Broadcom, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor

AnSem N.V.

Maxim Integrated

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global radio frequency integrated circuit market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in radio frequency integrated circuit market with detailed segmentation:

By Product

RF Transceivers IC

RF Amplifiers IC

RF Modulators/Demodulators IC

RF Mixers/Multipliers IC

RF Switch IC

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Media & Broadcasting

Medical Devices

Industrial Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into fiber radio frequency integrated circuit market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for radio frequency integrated circuit market between 2021 and 2031

Radio frequency integrated circuit market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Radio frequency integrated circuit market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

SOURCE Future Market Insights