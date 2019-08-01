Radio Frequency Laboratories (RFL), Part of Aclara, Honored with United Telecom Council's 2019 UTC IMPACT Award

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The RFL™ product line, now part of Aclara's business unit under Hubbell Power Systems, is the recipient of the United Telecom Council's 2019 UTC IMPACT Award in the hardware category for its RFL eXmux® 4500 Multi-Service Access & Transport (MSAT) platform.

Presented at the UTC Telecom & Technology Conference, the IMPACT Awards honor UTC Associate Member Organizations that are making a great impact on the industry through an innovative and proven solution. The Utilities Technology Council is a global trade association dedicated to creating a favorable business, regulatory and technological environment for companies that own, manage or provide critical telecommunications systems in support of their core business.

The RFL eXmux 4500 system solves an industry-wide dilemma by enabling electric utilities to migrate from their legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) infrastructures to Internet Protocol (IP), packet-based networks, upgrading substation communication infrastructures without having to replace legacy applications and while maintaining reliability, operational network performance, and security.

"In discussions with power utilities across the country, it became apparent that they needed a solution to help them bridge the gap between their legacy TDM networks and IP packet-based solutions, which are the future of utility communications," commented Emmanuel Duvelson, Product Manager, RFL Products, Hubbell Power Systems. "We are honored that the UTC has recognized the ability of the RFL eXmux 4500 MSAT platform to help utilities migrate TDM communications to IP in a planned and seamless way."

The RFL eXmux 4500 Access & Transport System allows power utilities to migrate to IP by upgrading substation communication infrastructures without having to replace legacy applications or compromise reliability. It features a drag and drop user interface that offers a guided approach to provisioning and helps engineers of all experience levels connect TDM to an IP network in a few hours. The system is future proof, allowing an orderly switchover from TDM to IP. TDM payload cards in the equipment can be replaced with Ethernet boards in the same slot.

