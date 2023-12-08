Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market size to grow by USD 677.64 million from 2023 to 2028, Driven by Increasing partnerships between companies and value chain members - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "radio frequency (RF) signal generator market by application (telecommunications, aerospace, and defense, mechanical, and electronics), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the radio frequency (RF) signal generator market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 677.64 million. The increasing partnerships between players and value chain members is the key factor driving market growth. To gain information on developments and updates to ISO standards for different sectors, particularly in telecommunications, market players have developed Strategic Partnership Agreements with Value Chain Members. Moreover, strategic partnerships enable RF signal generator manufacturers to upgrade and improve their advanced equipment to conduct tests of receivers, test systems, and electronics components in various industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market 2024-2028
Market Challenge

The rise in demand for rental test equipment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Increased demand for used and rented RF signal generators has been stimulated by the high ASP of RF signal generators, in connection with traffic management. Several market players on the market are cooperating with different undertakings providing T&M equipment to be rented or leased. In addition, the demand for new RF signal generators is also affected by this business model as it provides a source of income to manufacturers of RF signal generators.

The radio frequency (RF) signal generator market is segmented by application (telecommunications, aerospace and defense, mechanical, and electronics), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the telecommunications segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the telecommunications sector is a major source of dependence for radio frequency signal generators. In addition, the adoption of RF signal generators for the testing and measurement of 5G and LTE connections will be stimulated by the launch of new products with increased bandwidth.
  • APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market:

Aaronia AG, Aim and Thurlby Thandar Instruments, Anritsu Corp., B and K Precision Corp., Berkeley Nucleonics Corp., DS INSTRUMENTS, Fortive Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Maury Microwave Corp., National Instruments Corp., Novatech Instruments, Pico Technology Ltd., RF Lambda, Rigol Technologies Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Saluki Technology Inc., Signalcore Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Vaunix Technology Corp.

Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 677.64 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.85

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

