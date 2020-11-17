Radio Host Cayman Kelly Proudly Announces His Achievement As the First African-American Voice of ESPN Radio

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarded, best-selling author and entertainment voice-over artist veteran of 20 years, Cayman Kelly recently celebrated his continued collaboration with ESPN Sports as the first African-American voice of ESPN Radio, reaching millions of sports fans nationwide. His dynamic, recognizable sports voice will provide listeners with energetic, of the moment updates on ESPN weekday line ups, podcasts, live events, TV ads and select ESPN audio content.

"Voice-over is my passion and I am so proud to be a voice for the ESPN network. It is a very fulfilling career," says Mr. Kelly. "I am fortunate to have evolved and expanded my voice versatility after beginning this journey as a young man. I am also energized to do my part helping to diversify the voices in sports and continue to be a trusted voice."

When asked why this is so significant in his career, he replies, "The sports industry is so exciting and I am thrilled to accept such an amazing opportunity to be a pioneer, and show generations to come that this level of success is possible with hard work, focus and with the right support. I am truly a blessed man."

David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production said, "Cayman brings an unmatched sound and prime-time feel to everything he does. We are excited to work with Cayman and look forward to his voice differentiating the sound of ESPN Audio."

For the latest up-to-date news on appearances and ESPN show announcements, visit www.caymankelly.com . To learn more about Cayman Kelly and why he is a popular, trusted host, check out his stories: Facebook , Instagram & Twitter .

Cayman Kelly, a Voice Innovator:

"I didn't know that was you…and only he could ask that question!" -- most common response from special guests, celebrities, personalities and friends that have graciously appeared on his shows throughout his career.

Cayman Kelly is currently represented by the Buchwald Agency in NYC voicing commercials, narrations and television promos for TV Land, FOX, ESPN, Bounce TV, Cartoon Network, among others. He is the voice of radio stations across the country, including Power 105.1 in NY and his talents were a part of the history making game, "Grand Theft Auto V." You may also have heard Mr. Kelly's voice at some of the leading concert tours, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, John Legend, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Aretha Franklin, The Jackson's, Stevie Wonder, Boyz II Men to name a few.

For the past 17 years, Mr. Kelly has hosted Sirius XM's Heart & Soul and has interviewed Academy Award winners and iconic entertainers. His interview style has been referred to as a "conversation between old friends." He has a unique gift of making his guests feel incredibly comfortable and the conversation just flows unscripted, which also makes listeners and audience members experience the "realness" of the interview and truly be a part of the moment.

Beyond being a voice, Cayman is a trusted, global host for numerous events of all sizes, including intimate promo events and popular festivals attended by up to 30,000 individuals like the Essence Music Festival, Capital Jazz Festival, St. Kitts Music Festival, Bermuda Music Festival, U Street Festival, Hot Import Nights, Capital Jazz Super Cruise, and many more. He's also a highly sought-after album release party and event host for some of the top artists nationwide, such as India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle, Charlie Wilson, Usher, Alicia Keys – many of which he calls friends. He has also made guest appearances at the historic Howard Theater, BB Kings, the Troubadour, the Verizon Center, SOB's, Mercedes Benz Superdome; been featured in Ebony and Sister to Sister, magazines and appeared on as "Ricki Lake" and "Live from LA" on BET.

His career began as a sophomore in high school when he was reading promos and commercials, followed by hosting a show on his college campus radio station and shortly thereafter, became an on-air personality at the leading station in Washington, DC. His broadcast path to success includes BET's "Uptown" (XM), and its "Celebration of Gospel," which he attributes another successful chapter proudly serving as the voice of BET and BET J as part of his 20-year voice artist journey.

What's Next for Cayman Kelly:

"From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream", author

"The Cayman Kelly Show " Pilot episode

