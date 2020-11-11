Radio One's Ryan Cameron, The Gathering Spot's Ryan Wilson among new members inducted into graduating class

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Majic 107.5's Ryan Cameron, along with The Gathering Spot founder, Ryan Wilson, are among the 45 men inducted into the new class of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

"The 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is extremely excited about bringing this new class of members into our organization," said the organization's chairman of the board, Kevin Gooch. Gooch continues, "The resumes and professional experiences speak for themselves, but the desire to serve exhibited by each of these men will ensure that the positive impact of our organization will be felt for decades to come."

Cameron, who is also the voice of the Atlanta Hawks, is looking forward to helping high school and middle school students all over the metro area. "I think it is a beautiful time in America for the youth of color," said Cameron, "and I must do everything that I can within my realm of relationships and possibilities to make sure they have a bright future."

"I am deeply honored to join this class," said Wilson who is a native of Atlanta. He adds, "the 100 Black Men is one of the organizations and communities that I've long admired, and as I think of the men that were active and engaged in the community as I've grown up a lot of those men were members of the 100."

"I believe that God exists on our own island," said Cameron, "and we need to start operating more like trees with the 100 being the root, as opposed to with pyramids people of power sitting up on top and everybody else is under them so that's what I'm trying to do is help become a root for the tree and today's youth."

Chairman Gooch is looking forward to the impact these new members will make not only for the organization but on the young people in the capital city. "Our future is bright because of this class and our communities will definitely benefit from their time, talent, and resources."

To get the full list of new member class of 2020 of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, log onto https://100blackmen-atlanta.org/2020members/

About 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is a non-profit organization providing college preparatory services and mentorship to at-risk, Atlanta youth through its flagship program Project Success. Since its inception in 1987, 100% of the students who complete Project Success have graduated from high school and 80% have graduated from college in four years, far outpacing the national averages.

Project Success is differentiated by the strength of its civic-minded mentors who comprise the membership of the organization. Members dedicate their time and talent to helping boys and girls break the cycles of poverty, under-achievement, and violence that plague their communities thus enabling them to seek their highest potential.

Visit www.100blackmen-atlanta.org for information and to make charitable contributions to Project Success.

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men was founded as an organization in New York City in 1963. The national organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. began with nine chapters in 1986 as a national alliance of leading African American men of business, public affairs, and government with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth. These visionaries included businessmen and industry leaders such as David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson. Since inception, the vision emerged and grew to over 10,000 members impacting over 125,000 underserved, underrepresented minority youth annually. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.

SOURCE 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

