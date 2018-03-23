Radio Program 'In Your Right Mind' will Explore Behavioral Addictions in a New Broadcast on 790 AM KABC

One of the Sunday's guest is Marc Potenza, Ph.D., M.D., a board-certified psychiatrist with sub-specialty training and certification in addiction psychiatry. He's also a professor of psychiatry, child study and neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine, and the Director of the Center of Excellence in Gambling Research, the Yale Program for Research on Impulsivity and Impulse Control Disorders, and Women and Addictive Disorders Core of Women's Health Research. Another guest is Daniel Fridberg, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Chicago. His research areas include cognitive and personality mechanisms underlying substance use disorders and novel treatments for addictive behaviors.

Process addiction is a compulsive behavior, such as pathological gambling, internet use, video-game playing, sex addiction, eating disorders and substance use disorders. People develop the behavior when they become addicted to the feelings of performing a certain action. Whereas, behavioral addiction refers to several mental health conditions in which a person engages in a behavior repeatedly even if the behavior causes them harm.

"While addiction has almost exclusively referred to the excessive and interfering patterns of alcohol and drug use, addiction professionals and the public have increasingly recognized that there are overlapping features and similarities between behavioral addictions," says Dr. Sharma.

The brain abnormalities are perceived in individuals with behavioral addictions compared to those who don't have a behavioral addiction. Some of the common cognitive and neurobiological features were seen in individuals with behavioral addictions and substance use disorders. Tune in this Sunday to know the areas of the brain which are typically affected and what treatment options are available for behavioral addictions.

For those who are interested in listening to previous episodes of "In Your Right Mind," shows are available on iTunes or on demand. For additional questions pertaining to "In Your Right Mind," please visit the website or send questions to communications@inyourrightmind.com.

About "In Your Right Mind"

"In Your Right Mind" is a weekly behavioral health radio show that covers various topics each week, including mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and addiction/dual diagnosis disorders. Dr. Tonmoy Sharma and Stefanie Wilder-Taylor are the hosts of the show. In addition, each program will feature guest speakers throughout the United States participating in a roundtable discussion about headlines in behavioral health. The mission of "In Your Right Mind" is to raise awareness about behavioral health issues that get people talking. The hour-long show airs every Sunday at 5 p.m. PST on Talk Radio 790 KABC Los Angeles. "In Your Right Mind" is produced in conjunction with Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services. For more information, visit www.InYourRightMind.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radio-program-in-your-right-mind-will-explore-behavioral-addictions-in-a-new-broadcast-on-790-am-kabc-300618636.html

SOURCE In Your Right Mind

Related Links

https://inyourrightmind.com

