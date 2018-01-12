Radio Program 'In Your Right Mind' will Explore the Science of Success in a New Broadcast on 790 AM KABC

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "In Your Right Mind," a weekly radio program that features in-depth roundtable discussions of today's leading behavioral health headlines, is set to air an interesting show called "The Science of Success," this Sunday, January 14, at 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Talk Radio 790 AM KABC Los Angeles. The broadcast will discuss how exactly a person's emotional quotient such as tolerance, patience, compassion correlate to a person's success in life. The show is hosted by Tonmoy Sharma, M.B.B.S., M.Sc., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Health, who provides an in-depth medical and clinical expertise, and co-host Stefanie Wilder-Taylor.
One of the Sunday's panelist is the licensed psychoanalyst, educator and author Robin Stern, Ph.D. She is the associate director for the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence at Yale University, and is on the faculty of Teacher's College, Columbia University, where she co-teaches a class on emotional intelligence. Dr. Stern is a co-developer of RULER, as well as a co-creator and a lead facilitator for Yale's Institutes. Another panelist is David Caruso, Ph.D., management psychologist and co-author of the how-to book, "The Emotionally Intelligent Manager." Dr. Caruso is the special assistant to the dean of Yale College, and he develops and conducts emotional intelligence training around the world.
"Successful people do have emotional intelligence in common, which is the strongest predictor of performance," said Dr. Sharma. "Emotional quotient (EQ) is natural, and it goes with people's personality. Unlike intelligence quotient (IQ) which stays consistent through your life, EQ can be learned."
According to the dictionary, "success" is simply defined as "the accomplishment of an aim or purpose." No matter, how we define it, we all can agree that we want to feel successful in life. But, what is the secret to success? How does one define EQ or IQ? What is the difference between EQ and IQ? To learn the answers to these questions, tune in this Sunday.
For those who are interested in listening to this past show, previous episodes of "In Your Right Mind" shows are available on iTunes or on demand. For additional questions pertaining to "In Your Right Mind," please visit the website or send questions to communications@inyourrightmind.com.
About "In Your Right Mind"
"In Your Right Mind" is a weekly behavioral health radio show that covers various topics each week, including mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and addiction/dual diagnosis disorders. Dr. Tonmoy Sharma and Stefanie Wilder-Taylor are the hosts of the show. In addition, each program will feature guest speakers throughout the United States participating in a roundtable discussion about headlines in behavioral health. The mission of "In Your Right Mind" is to raise awareness about behavioral health issues that get people talking. The hour-long show airs every Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT on Talk Radio 790 KABC Los Angeles. "In Your Right Mind" is produced in conjunction with Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services. For more information, visit www.InYourRightMind.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radio-program-in-your-right-mind-will-explore-the-science-of-success-in-a-new-broadcast-on-790-am-kabc-300582158.html
SOURCE In Your Right Mind
Share this article