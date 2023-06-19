Radio Solutions, Inc. Unveils Game-Changing M5 Series Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) Platform at the NFPA Expo: The First-of-its-Kind Universal BDA in a Single Enclosure

News provided by

Radio Solutions, Inc.

19 Jun, 2023, 14:11 ET

NORWELL, Mass., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Solutions, Inc. (RSI), a leading provider of Public Safety Communications solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative M5 Series Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement System (ERCES) Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) Platform. With a 25-year history of innovation, RSI continues to revolutionize the field with this groundbreaking all-in-one BDA solution.

The M5 Series BDA sets a new benchmark in the Life Safety industry. Capable of operating on any Public Safety frequency band, in either FCC Class A or Class B, and with medium- or high-power options, the M5 Series BDA is compatible with both passive DAS and fiber DAS systems. This ensures limitless coverage capacity for buildings of any size and multi-building campus applications.

What truly sets the M5 Series BDA apart is its single-enclosure modular design. The first of its kind, the M5 Series BDA incorporates the BDA Panel, Power Supply & Supervision Panel, and Battery Backup all within a single enclosure. This eliminates the need for external add-ons, streamlining installation and reducing total installed ERCES system costs. The M5 Series BDA can be assembled in the field in under 15 minutes and includes everything needed for a clean and efficient installation.

The M5 Series BDA is fully compliant with all NFPA 72, NFPA 1221, NFPA 1225, IFC, and UL 2524 2nd Edition Codes and Standards, making it the most future-proof solution available on the market.

RSI is excited to showcase the M5 Series BDA at the NFPA Expo Booth #527. Life Safety Integrators are invited to see firsthand why the M5 is the best BDA on the market, offering cleaner, easier and faster deployments that save both time and money.

"Our M5 Series BDA platform is a game-changer for Life Safety Integrators," said Admir Surkovic, Founder, CEO and CTO of Radio Solutions, Inc. "By offering unparalleled flexibility, unrivaled performance, and the most efficient deployments in a single, universal BDA solution, we are setting a new standard in the industry."

For in-depth product information, visit www.radiosolutionsinc.com/products.

About Radio Solutions, Inc.

Radio Solutions, Inc. (RSI) is a premier provider of cutting-edge Public Safety Communications solutions. With 25 years of experience, RSI is dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective ERCES solutions to Life Safety Engineered Systems Integrators, Fire Detection & Alerting System Manufacturers, and their partners. To learn more about RSI and its products, visit www.radiosolutionsinc.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Derek Case

Global Director of Marketing and Business Development

Radio Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

+1 781-384-2910

SOURCE Radio Solutions, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.