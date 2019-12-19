Radio Systems Corporation® Acquires Invisible Fence® Brand Distributor, Clark Distributors, Inc.

"My focus has always been on supporting our Independent Dealers and our customers," said Duncan Clark, President of Clark Distributors, Inc. "I have worked closely with the senior management at Radio Systems, and I am more than satisfied that Radio Systems has the resources and scale to continue with that support of all of my customers. I've seen a lot over the last thirty-five-plus years, and I'm excited to see what is next."

"Duncan Clark is the most tenured and experienced principal in the Invisible Fence® Brand Network. From starting a dealership with his father, Ronald A. Clark, more than 30 years ago, to becoming one of the first distributors, Duncan has provided a wealth of knowledge and leadership for the network as a whole," said Lance Tracy, Chief Commercial Officer for Radio Systems Corp. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Duncan and his team as we take the next step in this journey."

Teams from Radio Systems and Clark Distributors, Inc. will continue to work together and ensure customers receive the same great level of service during the change.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation®-owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 28,803 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

Contact: Tricia Everett

(865) 235-8791

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand