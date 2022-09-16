Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market 2026, Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Growth Of Geriatric Population to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.61 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growth of the geriatric population, growing demand for MI procedures, and technological advances in RF ablation will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, product recalls, risks, and complications associated with RF ablation and stringent regulatory approval process will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market 2022-2026

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Segmentation

Product

RF Ablation Consumables



RF Ablation Systems



RF Ablation Catheters

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our radiofrequency ablation devices market report covers the following areas:

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market size

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market trends

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market industry analysis

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Abbott Laboratories

AngioDynamics Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

AtriCure Inc.

Avanos Medical Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda.

Conmed Corp.

Epimed International Inc.

F Care Systems NV

Hologic Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist radiofrequency ablation devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radiofrequency ablation devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radiofrequency ablation devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiofrequency ablation devices market vendors

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics Inc., Arthrex Inc., AtriCure Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda., Conmed Corp., Epimed International Inc., F Care Systems NV, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSYPKA AG, RF Medical Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Venclose Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 RF ablation consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on RF ablation consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on RF ablation consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on RF ablation consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on RF ablation consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 RF ablation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on RF ablation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on RF ablation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on RF ablation systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on RF ablation systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 RF ablation catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on RF ablation catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on RF ablation catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on RF ablation catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on RF ablation catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 90: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 AngioDynamics Inc.

Exhibit 94: AngioDynamics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: AngioDynamics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: AngioDynamics Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Arthrex Inc.

Exhibit 97: Arthrex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Avanos Medical Inc.

Exhibit 100: Avanos Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Avanos Medical Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Avanos Medical Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Avanos Medical Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda.

Exhibit 104: Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda. - Key offerings

10.8 Epimed International Inc.

Exhibit 107: Epimed International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Epimed International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Epimed International Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 115: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 OSYPKA AG

Exhibit 119: OSYPKA AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: OSYPKA AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: OSYPKA AG - Key offerings

10.12 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

