Radioisotope Identification Devices Market worth $2.85 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Radioisotope Identification Devices Market is projected to grow from about USD 8.01 billion in 2025 to USD 1.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Browse 240 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Radioisotope Identification Devices Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Radioisotope Identification Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 1.93 billion

USD 1.93 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.85 billion

USD 2.85 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 6.9%

Radioisotope Identification Devices Market Trends & Insights:

By product type, the radioisotope identification devices segment is expected to register the highest market share of 28.0%.

By application, the medical & healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

By end user, the government & defense agencies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for a 28.2% of the global radioisotope identification devices market in 2025.

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The radioisotope identification devices market is witnessing strong growth with the increased of nuclear energy programs and the use of radioactive materials in medicine. This has resulted in an increasing need for radiation monitoring and safety compliance. The increase in the number of radiopharmaceuticals being produced results in a greater need for precise isotope identification and safe handling. Continued advancements in technology provide further improved performance and greater usability of RIIDs, thus increasing their broader acceptance throughout both developed and emerging markets.

By product type, the personal radiation detector segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global radioisotope identification devices market is segmented into personal radiation detectors, handheld personal radiation detectors, radioisotope identification devices, fixed radiation monitoring systems, spectroscopic personal radiation detectors, and other products. Personal radiation detectors account for the highest market share, it monitors individual exposure to radiation among workers within many different fields, including nuclear power, healthcare, research, and industrial manufacturing. Regulatory authorities require these devices, as they are critical for the safety of employees.

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By application, the medical & healthcare segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the radioisotope identification devices market is segmented into homeland security & border protection, nuclear power plants & fuel cycle facilities, medical & healthcare, environmental monitoring & radiation safety, industrial applications, CBRN mission users (military/port & customs/law enforcement agencies/others), and other applications. The medical & healthcare segment is projected to register the highest growth rate due to a significant increase in nuclear medicine and a growing demand for radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Accurate identification of radioactive isotopes is necessary in hospitals and diagnostic facilities to properly handle, store, and register compliance with applicable safety codes related to the use of ionizing radiation. Rising incidents of cancer and greater utilization of advanced imaging and radiotherapy are driving further demand for reliable radiation identification solutions.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the radioisotope identification devices market in the Asia-Pacific region is largely driven by an increase in the localization of manufacturing within the region, as well as an increasing number of regional companies producing and distributing advanced detection technologies. At the same time, governments in the Asia Pacific region are responding to the need to improve their ability to detect radiation and to enhance nuclear safety by developing domestic radiation detection technologies. With the growth of research institutions in nuclear science (and associated radiation technologies) and the forging of new academic collaborations across the nuclear science/radiation technologies spectrum, there will be a greater demand for more advanced radioisotope identification devices.

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Top Companies in Radioisotope Identification Devices Market:

The Top Companies in Radioisotope Identification Devices Market include AMETEK (US), ARKTIS Radiation Detectors (Switzerland), ATOMTEX (Belarus), Bertin Instruments (France), BNC (USA), Fortive (US), H3D (US), Hitachi (Japan), Kromek Group (UK), Landauer (US), Ludlum Measurements (USA), Mirion Technologies (US), Nucsafe (South Korea), Polimaster (Belarus), Radiation Detection Company (US), Rapiscan (US), RSI (US), Smiths Detection (UK), Symetrica (UK), Teledyne FLIR Defense (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), among others.

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