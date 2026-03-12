Radioligand Therapies Market Set for Significant Growth by 2034, Driven by Rising Cancer Burden and Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Innovation | DelveInsight

The market for radioligand therapies is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is due to the increasing number of patients who are being diagnosed with cancer, the growing awareness of radioligand therapies, the increasing number of radioligand therapies that are under clinical trials including Novartis (177Lu-PSMA-617, 225Ac‑PSMA‑617, 177Lu-NNS309, 177Lu-NeoB, AAA614, and ESP359), Curium Pharma (177Lu-PSMA-I&T), Lantheus and Eli Lilly and Company (Lu-PNT2002 and LNTH-1095), Fusion Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca (FPI-2265), Clarity Pharmaceuticals (67CU SAR-BBN and 64Cu-SAR-BBN), and others.

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Radioligand Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Breast cancer, Extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), Follicular Lymphoma, Glioblastoma multiforme, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging Radioligand Therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the Radioligand Therapies Market Report

The total market size of radioligand therapies in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

In 2024, the United States holds the largest share of the radioligand therapies market among the 7MM.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Breast cancer, Extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), Follicular Lymphoma, Glioblastoma multiforme, and others .

. In 2024, the 7MM had approximately 240,000 prevalent cases of metastatic prostate cancer.

prevalent cases of metastatic prostate cancer. Leading radioligand therapies companies, such as Novartis, Curium Pharma, Lantheus, Eli Lilly and Company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, ITM Isotope Technologies, ARTBIO, Convergent Therapeutics, Perspective Therapeutics, PRECIRIX, Ariceum Therapeutic, Nuclidium, and others, are developing novel radioligand therapies that can be available in the radioligand therapies market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel radioligand therapies that can be available in the radioligand therapies market in the coming years. Some of the key radioligand therapies in clinical trials include 177Lu-PSMA-617, 225Ac‑PSMA‑617, 177Lu-NNS309, 177Lu-NeoB, AAA614, ESP359, 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, Lu-PNT2002, LNTH-1095, FPI-2265, 67CU SAR-BBN, 64Cu-SAR-BBN, 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium, 225Ac-Pelgifatamab, 225Ac-GPC3, ITM-11, 212Pb-NG001, CONV01-α, VMT-α-NET, VMT01, PSV359, CAM-FAP-Ac-225, 225Ac-SSO110, ATT001, NU101, NU201, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Radioligand Therapies Market

Rising Global Cancer Burden: The increasing prevalence of cancers such as prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) is a major factor driving demand for radioligand therapies. These therapies are particularly effective in treating cancers that are difficult to manage with conventional treatments like chemotherapy or external radiation.

The increasing prevalence of cancers such as prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) is a major factor driving demand for radioligand therapies. These therapies are particularly effective in treating cancers that are difficult to manage with conventional treatments like chemotherapy or external radiation. Growing Demand for Targeted and Precision Oncology: Radioligand therapies deliver radioactive isotopes directly to tumor cells via specific ligands, enabling highly targeted destruction of cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

Radioligand therapies deliver radioactive isotopes directly to tumor cells via specific ligands, enabling highly targeted destruction of cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. Potential of 177Lu-PNT2002 for Chemotherapy-Naïve mCRPC Patients: 177Lu-PNT2002, a late-stage PSMA-targeted radiotherapeutic candidate, is well-tolerated and holds significant potential in meeting the needs of chemotherapy-naïve mCRPC patients.

177Lu-PNT2002, a late-stage PSMA-targeted radiotherapeutic candidate, is well-tolerated and holds significant potential in meeting the needs of chemotherapy-naïve mCRPC patients. Rising Radioligand Therapies Clinical Trial Activities: The expected launch of radioligand therapies market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Novartis (177Lu-PSMA-617, 225Ac‑PSMA‑617, 177Lu-NNS309, 177Lu-NeoB, AAA614, and ESP359), Curium Pharma (177Lu-PSMA-I&T), Lantheus and Eli Lilly and Company (Lu-PNT2002 and LNTH-1095), Fusion Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca (FPI-2265), Clarity Pharmaceuticals (67CU SAR-BBN and 64Cu-SAR-BBN), Bayer (225Ac-PSMA-Trillium, 225Ac-Pelgifatamab, and 225Ac-GPC3), ITM Isotope Technologies (ITM-11), ARTBIO (212Pb-NG001), Convergent Therapeutics (CONV01-α), Perspective Therapeutics (VMT-α-NET, VMT01, and PSV359), PRECIRIX (CAM-FAP-Ac-225), Ariceum Therapeutics (225Ac-SSO110 and ATT001), Nuclidium (NU101 and NU201), and others.

According to Sadaf Javed, Manager of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, the pharmaceutical industry is becoming more interested in targeted radiation therapy as a novel, promising cancer treatment option as a result of the LUTATHERA success story.

Radioligand Therapies Market Analysis

Radioligand therapy is increasingly recognized as a promising cancer treatment approach. It is mainly used for patients with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors and those with prostate cancer who no longer respond to standard chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

This targeted therapy delivers radioactive agents directly to cancer cells, helping to prolong survival while improving patients' quality of life by reducing harm to surrounding healthy tissues. Several radioligand therapies, including LUTATHERA, PLUVICTO, XOFIGO, and ZEVALIN , have already received approval from the US FDA.

, have already received approval from the US FDA. Among them, LUTATHERA was the first radioligand therapy approved for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults and has recently gained approval for use in pediatric patients as well.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has also released a rapid guideline update regarding radiotracers used in PSMA PET imaging to support the selection of patients with mCRPC who may benefit from lutetium-177–labeled PSMA-617 radioligand therapy . Expanding on the original 2014 guideline and its 2022 revision, the update now recommends three radiotracers, including the newly approved flotufolastat F-18, to evaluate patient eligibility.

has also released a rapid guideline update regarding radiotracers used in PSMA PET imaging to support the selection of patients with mCRPC who may benefit from . Expanding on the original 2014 guideline and its 2022 revision, the update now recommends three radiotracers, including the newly approved flotufolastat F-18, to evaluate patient eligibility. In addition, the EANM/SNMMI procedural guidelines assist nuclear medicine specialists in identifying suitable candidates for 177Lu-PSMA radioligand therapy, conducting the treatment in line with best practices, and effectively managing potential adverse effects.

procedural guidelines assist nuclear medicine specialists in identifying suitable candidates for 177Lu-PSMA radioligand therapy, conducting the treatment in line with best practices, and effectively managing potential adverse effects. Meanwhile, ARTBIO is advancing a new generation of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs). The company has relocated its European research laboratories to Oslo Science Park in Oslo, Norway, a move that provides enhanced laboratory infrastructure and access to specialized preclinical expertise in radiotherapeutics.

is advancing a new generation of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs). The company has relocated its European research laboratories to Oslo Science Park in Oslo, Norway, a move that provides enhanced laboratory infrastructure and access to specialized preclinical expertise in radiotherapeutics. This transition is expected to accelerate the development of ARTBIO's ART pipeline and strengthen its radiation-enabled research and development capabilities.

Radioligand Therapies Competitive Landscape

Some of the radioligand therapies under development include Novartis (177Lu-PSMA-617, 225Ac‑PSMA‑617, 177Lu-NNS309, 177Lu-NeoB, AAA614, and ESP359), Curium Pharma (177Lu-PSMA-I&T), Lantheus and Eli Lilly and Company (Lu-PNT2002 and LNTH-1095), Fusion Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca (FPI-2265), Clarity Pharmaceuticals (67CU SAR-BBN and 64Cu-SAR-BBN), Bayer (225Ac-PSMA-Trillium, 225Ac-Pelgifatamab, and 225Ac-GPC3), ITM Isotope Technologies (ITM-11), ARTBIO (212Pb-NG001), Convergent Therapeutics (CONV01-α), Perspective Therapeutics (VMT-α-NET, VMT01, and PSV359), PRECIRIX (CAM-FAP-Ac-225), Ariceum Therapeutics (225Ac-SSO110 and ATT001), Nuclidium (NU101 and NU201), and others.

Curium Pharma's 177Lu-PSMA-I&T is designed to target the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is present in more than 85% of prostate cancer cells. Due to its high specificity for this antigen, the attached radioisotope selectively binds to and destroys PSMA-expressing tumor cells. The therapy is currently being evaluated in the Phase III ECLIPSE Phase III clinical trial (NCT05204927) for patients with mCRPC.

Curium Pharma has been advancing its formulation of Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate for several years, and in July 2024, the company announced the submission of a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for its Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate Injection.

Eli Lilly and Company/Point BioPharma's PNT2002 is another small-molecule PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy based on 177Lu for the treatment of mCRPC. It combines the PSMA-targeting ligand PSMA-I&T with the beta-emitting radioisotope no-carrier-added 177Lu. Lu‑PNT2002 is currently being studied in a Phase III clinical trial assessing its superiority over the standard of care in pre-chemotherapy mCRPC patients who have progressed after treatment with one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor. In December 2023, Eli Lilly and Company announced the completion of its acquisition of POINT Biopharma.

LNTH‑1095, also developed by Lantheus, is a PSMA-targeted small-molecule radioligand therapy intended for the treatment of mCRPC. The therapy links the PSMA-targeting ligand LNTH-1095 with a beta-emitting radioisotope and is currently being investigated in a Phase II trial for metastatic prostate cancer. The company presented efficacy data for both Lu-PNT2002 and LNTH-1095 at the ESMO Oncology Congress 2024 held in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Fusion Pharmaceuticals is advancing its lead candidate FPI‑2265, which evaluates 225Ac-PSMA-I&T, a small molecule targeting PSMA expressed in prostate cancer cells. This alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical is currently being studied in the TATCIST trial and the AlphaBreak trial. At present, BAMF Health is assessing FPI-2265 in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

177Lu-edotreotide is ITM's proprietary synthetic targeted radiotherapeutic investigational drug being developed to treat gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). The U.S. FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target decision date of August 28, 2026.

Convergent Therapeutics' CONV01-α (Ac-225 rosopatamab tetraxetan) is a proprietary, best-in-class radioantibody labeled with actinium-225 that has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety across several Phase 1/2 clinical studies in patients with prostate cancer. Patient enrollment for the CONVERGE-01 trial is currently in progress, while additional studies are being planned.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the radioligand therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the radioligand therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Radioligand Therapies Market

In March 2026, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE presented post-hoc subgroup analyses from the Phase 3 ITM-11 COMPETE trial involving patients with Grade 1 or Grade 2 somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs).

presented post-hoc subgroup analyses from the Phase 3 ITM-11 COMPETE trial involving patients with Grade 1 or Grade 2 somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). In March 2026, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announced that the FDA had granted tentative approval to its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate (PNT2003), a radioequivalent version of LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate).

announced that the FDA had granted tentative approval to its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate (PNT2003), a radioequivalent version of LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate). In January 2026, Zonsen PepLib Biotech Inc. announced a global licensing agreement with Novartis for an undisclosed peptide-based candidate in the radioligand therapy (RLT) space. As part of the deal, Novartis has secured exclusive worldwide rights and will oversee the asset's development and commercialization.

announced a global licensing agreement with Novartis for an undisclosed peptide-based candidate in the radioligand therapy (RLT) space. As part of the deal, Novartis has secured exclusive worldwide rights and will oversee the asset's development and commercialization. In January 2026, Swiss Rockets AG and Alloy Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a Master Research Agreement (MRA) to initiate a multi-target partnership focused on the discovery and development of next-generation radioligand therapeutics (RLTs) for oncology. The collaboration will be carried out through Swiss Rockets' radiotherapeutics subsidiary, Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG.

entered into a Master Research Agreement (MRA) to initiate a multi-target partnership focused on the discovery and development of next-generation radioligand therapeutics (RLTs) for oncology. The collaboration will be carried out through Swiss Rockets' radiotherapeutics subsidiary, Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG. In January 2026, ARTBIO, Inc. began dosing two U.S.-based patient cohorts in the ARTISAN Phase 1 trial of AB001, an alpha radioligand therapy designed to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), enrolling patients with and without prior Lu177-PSMA targeted therapy exposure.

began dosing two U.S.-based patient cohorts in the ARTISAN Phase 1 trial of AB001, an alpha radioligand therapy designed to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), enrolling patients with and without prior Lu177-PSMA targeted therapy exposure. In November 2025, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had completed its filing review and accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide, also referred to as ITM-11.

What are Radioligand Therapies?

Radioligand therapies (RLTs) are a class of targeted cancer treatments that combine a radioactive isotope with a ligand, a molecule designed to specifically bind to receptors or proteins that are highly expressed on tumor cells. Once administered, the ligand guides the radioactive payload directly to cancer cells, allowing the radiation to destroy malignant tissue while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy cells. This targeted approach improves therapeutic precision and reduces systemic toxicity compared to conventional radiation or chemotherapy. Radioligand therapies have shown significant promise in the treatment of several cancers, particularly prostate and neuroendocrine tumors. By integrating molecular targeting with radiation therapy, RLTs represent an emerging and rapidly evolving modality in precision oncology.

Radioligand Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

The radioligand therapies market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. About 80% of SCLC cases were 65 or older, reflecting the advanced median age of diagnosis, 71 years. The radioligand therapies target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for Radioligand Therapies

Total Eligible Patient Pool for Radioligand Therapies in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Radioligand Therapies

Radioligand Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Radioligand Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Breast cancer, Extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), Follicular Lymphoma, Glioblastoma multiforme, and others Radioligand Therapies Target Patient Pool Segmentation Total Cases of Selected Indications for Radioligand Therapies, Total Eligible Patient Pool for Radioligand Therapies in Selected Indications, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Radioligand Therapies Key Radioligand Therapies Companies Novartis, Curium Pharma, Lantheus, Eli Lilly and Company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, ITM Isotope Technologies, ARTBIO, Convergent Therapeutics, Perspective Therapeutics, PRECIRIX, Ariceum Therapeutic, Nuclidium, and others Key Radioligand Therapies 177Lu-PSMA-617, 225Ac‑PSMA‑617, 177Lu-NNS309, 177Lu-NeoB, AAA614, ESP359, 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, Lu-PNT2002, LNTH-1095, FPI-2265, 67CU SAR-BBN, 64Cu-SAR-BBN, 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium, 225Ac-Pelgifatamab, 225Ac-GPC3, ITM-11, 212Pb-NG001, CONV01-α, VMT-α-NET, VMT01, PSV359, CAM-FAP-Ac-225, 225Ac-SSO110, ATT001, NU101, NU201, LUTATHERA, XOFIGO, PLUVICTO, ZEVALIN, and others

Scope of the Radioligand Therapies Market Report

Radioligand Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Radioligand Therapies' current marketed and emerging therapies

Radioligand Therapies' current marketed and emerging therapies Radioligand Therapies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Radioligand Therapies Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Radioligand Therapies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Radioligand Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Radioligand Therapies Market Key Insights 2 Radioligand Therapies Market Report Introduction 3 Key Highlights from Radioligand Therapies Market Report 4 Executive Summary of Radioligand Therapies 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Radioligand Therapies Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 7.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024 7.4 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 8 Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Treatment 9 Target Patient Pool 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for Radioligand Therapies in the 7MM 9.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indications for Radioligand Therapies in the 7MM 9.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Radioligand Therapies in the 7MM 10 Marketed Radioligand Therapies 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 LUTATHERA (lutetium LU 177 dotatate): Novartis 10.2.1 Product description 10.2.2 Regulatory milestones 10.2.3 Other developmental activities 10.2.4 Safety and efficacy 10.2.5 Product profile 10.3 PLUVICTO (lutetium lu-177 vipivotide tetraxetan): Novartis List to be continued in the report 11 Emerging Radioligand Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 Lu-177-PSMA-I&T: Curium Pharma 11.2.1 Product description 11.2.2 Other developmental activity 11.2.3 Clinical developmental activities 11.2.3.1 Clinical trial information 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.3 Lu-PNT2002: Lantheus and Eli Lilly and Company/Point BioPharma 11.4 FPI-2265: Fusion/Astrazeneca List to be continued in the report 12 Radioligand Therapies Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Radioligand Therapies Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Radioligand Therapies Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Radioligand Therapies Market Size by Indications in the 7MM 12.6 Radioligand Therapies Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 United States Radioligand Therapies Market Size 12.7.1 Market Size by Indications in the US 12.7.2 Market Size by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Radioligand Therapies Market Size 12.9 Japan Radioligand Therapies Market Size 13 Radioligand Therapies Market Unmet Needs 14 Radioligand Therapies Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on Radioligand Therapies 16 Radioligand Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 Radioligand Therapies Market Report Methodology

