Radiologex Introduces World's First All-Inclusive Productivity and Collaboration Platform for Healthcare Professionals and Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, medical doctors, healthcare professionals and healthcare companies around the globe gained access to a game-changing software eco-system that promises to change the way that they interact and manage daily functions. Meet Radiologex®, or RDEE (Ar-Dee) for short, - the world's first, and currently the only, one-stop software ecosystem exclusively for the healthcare industry and powered by blockchain technology.

Radiologex is a real-time productivity, collaboration and information resource that is available via laptop, tablet or smartphone. It encompasses productivity tools; clinical information systems; medical imaging processing and storage; entire payment settlement and lending/finance systems; medical supplies, devices and equipment sales and repair services; content on demand; and a dedicated online community. It boasts the highest security safeguards through advanced user-authentication technology and built-in KYC.

The Radiologex team overall is comprised of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds including medical physicians, healthcare service providers (e.g. radiology), information systems and software developers and investment banking professionals, led by lead developer George Tyler, the co-founder and blockchain architect of Radiologex. Tyler is a seasoned developer within blockchain and distributed ledger technology and has studied at the esteemed MIT Sloan School of Management and MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, with over 23 years of experience in the medical device, medical systems and radiology industry under his belt.

"There is simply nothing like RDEE that exists today. It is the industry's first and only Web 3.0 solution for managing all the time-consuming yet critical aspects of operating in this multi-faceted and task-heavy field, where speed and security are paramount," said Tyler.

Results from the 2018 Medscape Physician Compensation Report suggest that the introduction of Radiologex couldn't have come at a better time. In the U.S. alone, a third of the physicians responding to the survey associated with the Report said they spend 20 hours or more a week on paperwork and administrative tasks. In total, 70 percent of survey respondents said that in 2018, they spent 10 hours or more weekly on these tasks – a 13 percent increase from 2017 when 57 percent of respondents reported spending 10 hours or more on these duties.

"Healthcare providers are routinely forced to piece together technological solutions using a multitude of redundant and inefficient software/applications while investing in expensive hardware that will be rendered obsolete within a short time," he further explained. "The industry is also highly vulnerable to security breaches for which currently available solutions are woefully inadequate. Radiologex solves for all of that in one easy-to-use platform."

Radiologex's technology is utility patent-pending, has been tested and certified by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology of the U.S. Department of Human and Health Services. The platform is available with free-to-use capacities, worldwide for all users in April 2020. For more information about the product, go to www.radiologex.com, www.radiologex.io, @Radiologex on Twitter and /RadiologexOfficialGroup on Telegram. Or send an email to Launch@radiologex.com.

