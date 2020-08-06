Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg Welcomes Three New Physicians to the Community

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg (RAF) welcomes three new radiologists to the practice: Drs. Paul Mathew, Jacqueline Alvarez, and Alex Skidmore. All three are board eligible in diagnostic radiology.

Dr. Mathew completed his fellowship at the University of Virginia Health System. He will be serving patients at Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and hospital locations.

Dr. Alvarez completed her fellowship at the Moffitt Cancer Center. She will continue her dedicated service to women's imaging at the Imaging Center for Women.

Dr. Skidmore completed his fellowship at the University of North Carolina Health System. He is an interventional radiologist who will be serving patients at Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg, Virginia Interventional & Vascular Associates, and hospital locations.

"Drs. Mathew, Alvarez, and Skidmore are exceptional physicians and it is my pleasure to welcome them to the RAF team. RAF is committed to providing the highest level of medical care to those we serve, and this includes ensuring our staffing levels continue to meet the needs of our referring clinicians and community," said Dr. Chris Meyer, RAF president.

Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg is the largest provider of radiologic and vascular surgery services in the Fredericksburg, Virginia region. RAF is ranked among the "Exemplary 80" groups in the nation by the Radiology Business Journal. Their board certified, fellowship trained radiologists serve the community in five counties in Virginia, providing convenient access to the highest level of care for the greatest value in the region. Locations include: Mary Washington and Stafford Hospitals, Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg, the Imaging Center for Women, Medical Imaging at Lee's Hill, and Medical Imaging of North Stafford, as well as at RAF's interventional radiology and vascular surgery practice, Virginia Interventional & Vascular Associates (VIVA) in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Richmond, Cosmetic Center by VIVA in Fredericksburg and Virginia Women's Center in Richmond. For more information, visit rafimaging.com or call (540) 361-1000.

SOURCE Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg