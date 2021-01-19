Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg Welcomes Two New Physicians to the Community

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg (RAF) welcomes two new Radiologists to the practice: Dr. Devin Vaswani and Dr. Rekha Kishore.

Dr. Vaswani completed his residency in diagnostic radiology at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis, MO before moving on to his fellowship in musculoskeletal imaging and intervention at New York University Langone Medical Center. Dr. Vaswani is serving patients at the Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and hospital locations.

Dr. Kishore completed her residency in diagnostic radiology and fellowship in abdominal imaging at Virginia Commonwealth University. She also completed a fellowship in nuclear medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Kishore is serving patients at the Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and hospital locations.

Dr. Vaswani and Dr. Kishore are both board-certified in diagnostic radiology.

"Dr. Vaswani and Dr. Kishore are highly skilled physicians and are valuable additions to the practice. RAF recognizes that the needs of our patients and referring clinicians in the Fredericksburg region are growing and changing, and we are committed to providing the highest level of medical care to our community by ensuring that our staffing levels meet those needs" said Dr. Chris Meyer, RAF President.

Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg is the largest provider of radiologic and vascular surgery services in the Fredericksburg, Virginia region. Their Board Certified, Fellowship Trained Radiologists serve the community in five counties in Virginia with convenient access to the highest level of care for the greatest value in the region. Locations include: Mary Washington and Stafford Hospitals, Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg, the Imaging Center for Women, Medical Imaging at Lee's Hill, and Medical Imaging of North Stafford, as well as at RAF's interventional radiology and vascular surgery practice, Virginia Interventional & Vascular Associates (VIVA) in Fredericksburg and Stafford, and Virginia Women's Center in Richmond. For more information, visit rafimaging.com or call (540) 361-1000.

SOURCE Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg

