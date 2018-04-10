Radiologic Medical Services Focuses on the Patient Experience by Successfully Deploying RoyalPay® From Royal Solutions Group - Improving Estimates and Eligibility

CORALVILLE, Iowa, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiologic Medical Services has taken patient engagement to the next level by deploying RoyalPay®, the secure, web-based, payments engine, allowing clients to eliminate manual eligibility verification, and complex payment calculations, while greatly increasing time-of-service payments. In seconds, patients are complete with the financial steps and can focus on what's important – their health.

RoyalPay®, the secure, web-based, payments engine, allowing clients to eliminate manual eligibility verification, and complex payment calculations, while greatly increasing time-of-service payments. Increasing time-of-service payments, increases daily cash flow, and reduces invoicing and collection activities, allowing RoyalPay® users to benefit from an instant ROI.

The value of the Royal technology extends across the entire workforce; the registrars are now able to estimate and collect walk-in appointments, and other operational departments can automatically complete eligibility checks, and estimate calculations for patients, with the push of a button, days and weeks, in advance. Increasing time-of-service payments, increases daily cash flow, and reduces invoicing and collection activities, allowing RoyalPay® users to benefit from an instant ROI. (https://www.royalpay.org/).

"At RMS, we are constant in our goal to provide the highest quality of care with the patient experience in mind," says Carrie Cole, Business Manager at Radiologic Medical Services. "By the time a patient walks through our doors, they have already been through a series of appointments in other facilities. Our thought? Why not make at least this payment timely, transparent and ease their anxiety just a little more."

"Giving patients access to their healthcare costs, and the ability to control how, and when to make a payment, provides clarity that today's patients demand. Radiologic Medical Services now has an advantage by providing patients with financial clarity prior to the typical insurance billing process. The days of receiving a surprise bill 30 days after services are rendered are behind in all parts of the country. We at Royal look forward to maintaining the highest level of patient transparency and satisfaction in the market through appropriate and high-quality patient engagement technologies," says Peter Nassif, CEO at Royal Solutions Group.

About Radiologic Medical Services, Coralville, IA

Radiologic Medical Services is a private corporation of eight board-certified radiologists offering a broad spectrum of modalities and specializations. Since 1971, their two imaging centers have been carefully designed to provide high-quality, timely, expert diagnostic interpretations and therapeutic intervention services for imaging patients and referring physicians. Their two imaging centers, Muscatine Radiology and Corridor Radiology, share the common goal of providing superior patient care and convenience while serving patients on behalf of the top hospitals, clinics, orthopedic centers and private practices in the Muscatine, Iowa City, Coralville and Cedar Rapids communities.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of services and customized software to the health care industry. Royal's suite of solutions, focus on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle. Solutions include: RoyalPay® for insurance verification, estimation, prior authorization and streamlined payment processing; Royal Kiosks™ for patient pre-registration, paperless on-site registration, access and engagement; RoyalMD® for complete practice and referral management; Royal Alerts™ for robust messaging and notifications; Report Guard® for encryption, connectivity, and interoperability services.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

Contact:

The Royal Sales Team

192980@email4pr.com

646.405.4878 option 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiologic-medical-services-focuses-on-the-patient-experience-by-successfully-deploying-royalpay-from-royal-solutions-group--improving-estimates-and-eligibility-300627357.html

SOURCE Royal Solutions Group