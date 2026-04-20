Radiology Expert Kenneth C. Andrews Shares Key Information on Portable Ultrasound Preparation in HelloNation

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should patients expect during a portable ultrasound exam, and how can they ensure accurate results? In a featured article in HelloNation, Kenneth C. Andrews of K & A Radiologic Technology Services, Inc. outlines the importance of proper preparation and communication when undergoing mobile sonography. Portable ultrasound has become a critical diagnostic option for homebound individuals and those living in care facilities, but its effectiveness relies on following specific pre-exam guidelines.

Kenneth Andrews, President of K & A Radiologic Technology Services, Inc Speed Speed

Ultrasound works by transmitting sound waves through body tissues to generate images. Some types of exams require particular conditions to achieve diagnostic clarity. For instance, patients scheduled for an abdominal ultrasound may be asked to fast beforehand to minimize gas and stomach contents, while those receiving a pelvic ultrasound may need a full bladder for optimal imaging. Andrews stresses that failing to follow these instructions can reduce image quality and lead to delays in diagnosis.

After a portable ultrasound is ordered, the imaging provider typically contacts the patient or caregiver to review preparation steps and confirm logistical details. On the day of the exam, a licensed sonographer brings a portable imaging unit directly to the home or facility. The procedure is painless and generally completed within an hour using a transducer and conductive gel. The captured images are reviewed by a radiologist, with results sent to the referring physician for follow-up.

The article, What to Expect During a Portable Ultrasound Exam, emphasizes how clear communication and adherence to preparation guidelines support effective bedside imaging and help ensure timely, accurate results for patients who cannot travel easily.

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