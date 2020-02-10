Radiology Imaging Associates, PC welcomes physicians and employees of Rocky Mountain Radiologists, PC to practice

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiology Imaging Associates, PC added 17 physicians and seven employees from Rocky Mountain Radiologists, PC to the RIA practice on January 1, 2020.

"Leaders from RIA and RMR have worked for several months to bring our two practices together," said Andrew Fisher, MD, MBA, member of the RIA Board of Directors, and director of the RIA/RMR integration initiative. "We greatly appreciate the spirit of cooperation from all involved, to speed the integration of people and processes for the benefit of service to our hospital partners and patients. We're thrilled to expand our coverage to SCL Health on the campus of Lutheran Medical Center and several clinics of the SCL Health Medical Group; and among a number of unaffiliated micro sites in Colorado," said Fisher.

Along with 16 sub-specialized physicians in body imaging radiology, breast imaging radiology, musculoskeletal imaging radiology and neuroradiology, RMR has brought two Interventional Radiologists (IR) to join RIA IR physicians, national leaders in the field. RIA now numbers more than 117 radiologists.

"Our combined team is working together at all levels to identify efficiencies and improvements to clinical quality and service delivery that will continue to be the hallmark of the practice," said Brian L. Ravert, MD and former President, RMR and current RIA board member. "Our goal to remain independent and physician-governed has been fulfilled on time," said Ravert.

To learn more about Radiology Imaging Associates, PC and the integration of the RMR practice, contact Dr. Andrew Fisher at 303-725-6228 or andy.fisher@riaco.com; or Dr. Brian Ravert at 303-753-1191 or brian.ravert@riaco.com; or visit www.riaco.com.

About Radiology Imaging Associates, PC (RIA)

RIA is a leading provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services in the Mountain West, partnering with primary care physicians and hospitals across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Hawaii as a patient-centered resource.

Founded in the 1960s, RIA is the recognized leader in imaging quality with sub-specialized radiologists providing services for all major non-university hospital systems in Colorado. The team also provides 24-hour coverage for neuroradiology, body imaging general radiology, and pediatric imaging; and sponsors RIA clinical research trials. For more information, visit www.riaco.com

