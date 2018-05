Radiology Information System Market Size Worth $980.2 Million by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Computerized medical imaging provides interactive documents that are secured and convenient. These documents can be accessed across various healthcare departments. RIS provides a communication link between primary physicians and imaging departments for better care coordination, which can be beneficial for timely diagnosis or treatments to the patients.

The healthcare providers using certified RIS software are eligible to receive financial incentives. The care providers need to demonstrate stage 2 meaningful use of RIS software. Eligible professionals receive upwards of USD 63,750 from Medicaid and upwards of USD 44,000 from Medicare. This government initiative is a major contributor to the increased adoption of RIS software by the radiologists and medical imaging professionals.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Radiology Information System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Integrated, Standalone), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, Web-based, On-premise), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/radiology-information-system-ris-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The rapid growth in chronic diseases along with rising geriatric population base is accountable for RIS market growth.

The available types of radiology information solutions include integrated and standalone systems. Of these, the integrated RIS accounted for majority of the segment share in the year 2015.

Integrated RIS offers data analysis with the help of picture archiving and communication system (PACS) for development of IT service models

The RIS deployment modes include web-based systems, cloud-based systems, and on premise systems. Of these, web-based systems held majority of the market share in 2015, due to offered workflow enhancement features such as scheduling, document imaging, automated insurance eligibility functions and billing.

Hospitals, emergency healthcare service providers, and physicians comprise of RIS end-users. Hospitals majorly prefer radiology solutions for patient scheduling, appointments, and for tracking patient history and records.

North America dominated the market in 2015 in terms of revenue share pertaining to the technological advancements and presence of major market players in the region.

The American College of Radiology has collaborated with GE Healthcare to bring the first leading boot camp training for breast cancer in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to enter and expand in the region.

and the to enter and expand in the region. GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Inc., and MedInformatix, Inc. are some of the key players operating in this market.

Grand View Research has segmented the radiology information system market based on product, deployment mode, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) Integrated Standalone

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) Cloud-based Web-based On-premise

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) Hospitals Outpatient Department (OPD) Clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

