Radiology Information Systems Market Expected to Reach USD 1,746 Million by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Radiology Information Systems Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Radiology Information Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 824.55 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,746 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Radiology Information Systems Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Radiology Information Systems Market to Witness Substantial Growth due to Increasing Demand for Noninvasive Diagnostic and Curative Techniques

The global radiology information systems market is projected to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period (2023-2030) primarily driven by the rising demand for noninvasive diagnostic and curative techniques. According to a comprehensive report by Verified Market Research®, the market is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The expanding prevalence of diseases such as cancer and bone disorders is propelling the demand for radiology information systems as a preferred choice among modern-day patients due to its noninvasive nature. Furthermore, the integration of information technology in healthcare and the rising demand for integrated Radiology Information Systems (RIS) from the healthcare sector are also augmenting the market's growth.

The global radiology information systems market is segmented based on component, end-user, and region. Integrated RIS is anticipated to remain the largest market segment due to its superior examination capabilities and efficiency. Key players in the market include Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, and MedInformatix Inc.

The escalating number of mergers and acquisitions among medical imaging device manufacturers and suppliers is accelerating the growth of the radiology information systems market. Additionally, the demand from hospital chains is emerging as a significant growth driver for the market. The need for affordable, rapid, and reliable healthcare solutions and services is also contributing to the market's expansion.

The adoption of cloud technology is becoming increasingly vital for the radiology information system industry as it enables easy sharing and storage of voluminous data. A radiology information system is a crucial component of an electronic health record system, and the adoption of cloud technology facilitates the secure storage and sharing of large amounts of data.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Radiology Information Systems Market into End User, Component, And Geography.

Radiology Information Systems Market, by Component

Services



Software



Hardware

Radiology Information Systems Market, by End User

Hospitals



Office-Based Physicians



Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Radiology Information Systems Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

