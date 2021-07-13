RadioMobile Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Communications Technology and Hardware

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioMobile, Inc., a nationwide provider of mobile data communications technology, announced today that it has been awarded a national Sourcewell contract for Public Safety Communications Technology and Hardware Solutions (RFP 042021). This contract offers public agencies access to communications technology and hardware such as fire station alerting, connectivity and interoperability devices, hardware, and equipment for the connection of communication systems and endpoints, as well as services including installation, training, maintenance, integration, support, and customization.

Jim Moore, CEO at RadioMobile stated "We are honored to have been awarded the Sourcewell contract after a very competitive solicitation process, allowing our current and future customers to leverage national volume pricing while streamlining their contracting process."



Sourcewell is a national cooperative government partner that focuses on handling the competitive bid process for public agencies while satisfying local bid requirements quickly and effectively. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 60,000 organizations. Sourcewell participation is available to all government entities; public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities; and nonprofit organizations. Participating agencies can use Sourcewell contracts at no cost or obligation.

"At Sourcewell, we are always looking to add contracted suppliers who solve problems for our participating agencies. RadioMobile provides some valuable solutions for communications technology and is a welcomed addition to our expanding public safety portfolio," says Jim Benson, Supplier Development Administrator for Sourcewell.



For more information on how to leverage the Sourcewell national cooperative contract awarded to RadioMobile for your data communications technology needs, visit www.radiomobile.com/sourcewell.

About RadioMobile

RadioMobile creates customizable hardware and software tools that help public safety agencies save lives by operating more safely and effectively. RadioMobile builds fully customized, end-to-end information tools that seamlessly integrate with legacy systems, extending resilient coverage to urban, suburban and rural environments. RadioMobile's extensive product line spans mobile data computers, mobile data networking, CAD and AVL software, and fire station alerting systems as well as integration and installation services. For more information on RadioMobile, visit www.radiomobile.com.

