Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market's Robust Growth Led by PET Tracers and Lutetium-177, Oncology Dominates with Hospitals at the Helm

The global radiopharmaceutical theranostics market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $3,441.97 million by 2028 from $1,814.58 million in 2022, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

The market's expansion is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing application of radiopharmaceutical theranostics in treating cardiovascular disorders.

Radiopharmaceuticals play a crucial role in both the diagnosis and therapy of cancer, making them a cornerstone in the fight against this disease. They enable clinicians to diagnose specific types and stages of cancer, providing essential information for treatment planning. Moreover, radiopharmaceuticals are integral to targeted therapies, ensuring precise and effective treatment while minimizing harm to healthy tissues.

The adoption of radiopharmaceutical theranostics has expanded into various areas of medicine. For instance, they are now used in treating cardiovascular disorders. The combination of therapeutic and diagnostic techniques, known as theranostics, has paved the way for personalized medicine. It has allowed for more tailored and effective treatments, such as radionuclide therapy for advanced prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

While the market holds significant growth potential, regulatory challenges related to the approval of radiopharmaceutical theranostics remain a hurdle. Nevertheless, the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide and the promising applications of radiopharmaceutical theranostics in personalized medicine continue to drive market growth.

Bayer AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

Curium

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

Jubilant Radiopharma

Theragnostics

NuView Life Sciences

Key Market Insights:

The positron emission tomography (PET) tracers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. PET tracers offer higher resolution and quantification of activity, making them a preferred choice for imaging techniques. Radioisotope: Lutetium (Lu) 177 is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR. It is increasingly used in targeted radionuclide therapy for cancer, including prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

Lutetium (Lu) 177 is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR. It is increasingly used in targeted radionuclide therapy for cancer, including prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Source: Cyclotrons are expected to dominate the source segment. They are well-suited for producing radionuclides used in medical imaging techniques, particularly PET.

Cyclotrons are expected to dominate the source segment. They are well-suited for producing radionuclides used in medical imaging techniques, particularly PET. Application: The oncology segment is likely to hold the largest market share. Radiopharmaceutical theranostics have a significant impact on cancer treatment, offering targeted therapeutic solutions for various types of cancer.

The oncology segment is likely to hold the largest market share. Radiopharmaceutical theranostics have a significant impact on cancer treatment, offering targeted therapeutic solutions for various types of cancer. End User: Hospitals currently dominate the market. However, academic and research institutes are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by research activities and technological advancements.

The global radiopharmaceutical theranostics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the expanding applications of radiopharmaceuticals in personalized medicine.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert's Opinion



5. Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer

5.1.2 Rising Application in Treatment of Cardiovascular Disorders

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Regulatory Challenges for Approval of Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Theranostic Digital Twins for Personalized Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics in Nuclear Medicine

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market, by Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

6.3.2 Curium



7. Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Revenue Share, by Product Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.2.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Tracers

7.2.1.1 Overview

7.2.1.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Tracers: Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.2.2 Beta Emitters

7.2.2.1 Overview

7.2.2.2 Beta Emitters: Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.2.3 Alpha Emitters

7.2.3.1 Overview

7.2.3.2 Alpha Emitters: Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Analysis - by Radioisotope



9. Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Analysis - by Source



10. Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Analysis - by Application

11. Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Analysis - by Indication



12. Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Analysis - by End User



13. Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Geographic Analysis



14. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market



15. Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market - Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Growth Strategies in the Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market

15.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

15.3.1 Overview

15.4 Organic Growth Strategies

15.4.1 Overview



16. Company Profiles

