Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 11.93 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 11.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Radiopharmaceuticals Market" By Procedural Volume (Diagnostic Procedures, Therapeutic Procedures), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market size was valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.76% from 2023 to 2030.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview

Radiopharmaceuticals are also named nuclear medications as they use radio-active isotopes to treat disorders. Along with the treatment, radiopharmaceuticals are also used for diagnosing many disorders including cancer. Radiopharmaceuticals are extremely useful in various medical fields such as neurology, cardiology, oncology, and others. In cancer, radiopharmaceuticals emit radiation that targets the cancerous tumor cells and kills them, thus curing cancer. Radiopharmaceuticals used for diagnosis purposes are named tracers. Tracers have lower radiation power than radiopharmaceuticals used for treatment purposes.

Timely diagnosis of disorders allows better management and treatment of chronic disorders such as cancer, offering better treatment outcomes. Because of this, the demand for radiopharmaceuticals is increasing as they are used for diagnosis as well as treatment. The technological advancements in nuclear imaging have largely contributed to increasing the demand for nuclear imaging technologies in the medical industry. During the forecast period, this is estimated to be a significant factor in contributing to the market growth. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is increasing rapidly, which is significantly expected to increase the demand for radiopharmaceuticals in the coming future.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Cardinal Health, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, GE Healthcare (A Fully-Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Nordion, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International LLC.), Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., Iba Molecular.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market into Procedural Volume, Application, and Geography.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Procedural Volume

Diagnostic Procedures



Therapeutic Procedures

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Application

Oncology



Cardiology



Neurology



Endocrinology



Other

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

