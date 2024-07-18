Radiopharmaceuticals Market size is set to grow by USD 6.28 billion from 2024-2028, Rising incidence of neurological disorders boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radiopharmaceuticals market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 12.17% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of neurological disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards production of cyclotron-based radiopharmaceuticals. However, preparation and dispensing problems associated with radiopharmaceuticals poses a challenge. Key market players include Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Cardinal Health Inc., Curium Pharma, Eckert and Ziegler AG, General Electric Co., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Novartis AG, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., Positron Corp., Radiomedix Inc., Siemens AG, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, Sotera Health Co., and Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd..

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6280.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Cardinal Health Inc., Curium Pharma, Eckert and Ziegler AG, General Electric Co., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Novartis AG, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., Positron Corp., Radiomedix Inc., Siemens AG, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, Sotera Health Co., and Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Market Driver

The interruption in the supply of radiopharmaceuticals sourced from nuclear reactors has initiated discussions about producing these isotopes through alternative methods. Cyclotrons have emerged as a viable solution for hospital-based radiopharmaceutical production. Approximately 80% of the isotopes generated in cyclotrons can be utilized for medical applications. These devices offer several advantages, including safety, low operational costs, and minimal waste generation. As a result, there is a significant market potential for cyclotron-produced radioisotopes. Notable medical isotopes generated through cyclotrons include copper-64, gallium-67, iodine-123, and thallium-201. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cyclotron-based radiopharmaceuticals are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global radiopharmaceuticals market during the forecast period.

The Radiopharmaceuticals Market is a significant segment of the healthcare ecosystem, focusing on nuclear medicine and medical imaging technology. This industry caters to various chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, especially in the geriatric population. Radiopharmaceuticals are specialized drugs containing radioisotopes used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Key trends include personalized therapy, technetium-99m and gallium-68 for visualization of internal physiological processes related to illnesses like cancer and cardiac conditions. The Cancer Division dominates the Therapeutics segment. Hospitals and clinics, medical imaging centers, and diagnostic and therapeutic services are major consumers. Major players include Cardinal Health and IBA Worldwide. Regulatory complexities and approval processes add to the market challenges. Reimbursement structures and commercial rollout are crucial factors influencing market growth. Healthcare expenditure and drug development techniques further impact the sector's dynamics. The radiopharmaceuticals sector is a vital part of diagnostics and treatment for chronic ailments, with implications for imaging modalities, therapeutic outcomes, and the aging populace.

Market Challenges

Radiopharmaceuticals, such as Tc-99m labeled drugs, offer distinct advantages in medical diagnostics. However, their unique characteristics present challenges during preparation and dispensing. Chemical reactions may generate unwanted radiochemical impurities, and radiations can lead to radiolytic effects, causing impurities. Chemical properties and small quantities may result in adsorption to container components or interaction with leached traces. These issues can alter bio-distribution and localization, impacting diagnostic interpretation. The challenges associated with radiopharmaceuticals can be categorized into four areas: adverse reactions, unusual imaging results, quality assurance failures, and unique difficulties in special patient populations. These problems may hinder the market growth of radiopharmaceuticals during the forecast period. Preparation and dispensing issues can adversely affect the diagnostic accuracy and patient safety, making it crucial to address these challenges effectively.

The Radiopharmaceuticals market encompasses nuclear medicine pharmaceuticals used for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in hospitals and clinics, medical imaging centers, and diagnostic laboratories. This sector focuses on visualizing internal physiological processes related to diseases such as cardiac conditions and neurological disorders. The aging populace and rising prevalence of chronic ailments necessitate innovative solutions. Personalized medicine and healthcare ecosystem require radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostics and treatment. Reimbursement structures, regulatory complexities, and approval processes pose challenges. Key players include Cardinal Health and IBA Worldwide. Healthcare expenditure, drug development techniques, and alternative treatments shape the market landscape. Imaging modalities, radiotherapy, palliative treatment, and curative treatment are significant applications. Product approval policies and therapeutic outcomes are crucial factors influencing commercial rollout.

Segment Overview

This radiopharmaceuticals market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Source 1.1 Cyclotrons

1.2 Nuclear reactors End-user 2.1 Diagnostics

2.2 Therapeutics Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Cyclotrons- The cyclotron segment holds a substantial share in the global radiopharmaceuticals market, producing approximately 10-12% of the total radiopharmaceuticals. Cyclotrons are essential machines that use electromagnetic fields to accelerate charged particles to high speeds and energies, producing radioisotopes for medical drugs called radiopharmaceuticals. These radiopharmaceuticals are primarily used for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Cyclotrons play a crucial role in advanced medical imaging procedures, such as positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), which rely on cyclotron-produced radioisotopes for efficient cancer detection. The development of cyclotrons continues to advance, making them a significant contributor to the healthcare sector and driving growth in the global radiopharmaceuticals market.

Research Analysis

Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical products that contain radionuclides, or radioactive isotopes, which are used primarily in the diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases, particularly cancer and heart-related conditions. Nuclear medicine, a medical specialty, employs radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic imaging and therapeutic interventions. Chronic illnesses, such as cancer and diseases affecting the geriatric population, are major drivers of the radiopharmaceuticals market. Technetium-99m and Gallium-68 are commonly used radioisotopes in radiopharmaceuticals. Personalized therapy is a growing trend in radiopharmaceuticals, with the development of targeted therapies for specific illnesses. Diagnostic imaging and therapeutics are the two primary applications of radiopharmaceuticals in healthcare. Hospitals and clinics, medical imaging centers, and research institutions are key consumers of radiopharmaceuticals. The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing healthcare expenditure, drug development techniques, and alternative treatments. IBA Worldwide, Jubilant Radiopharma, and Medical Solutions are some of the major players in the radiopharmaceuticals industry. The market is also driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, and the growing geriatric population.

Market Research Overview

Radiopharmaceuticals are nuclear medicine pharmaceuticals used in medical imaging technology for visualizing internal physiological processes related to diseases, particularly in the fields of cardiology and oncology. These substances, which include radioisotopes and specialized drugs, are essential for diagnosing and treating chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, especially in the geriatric population. The radiopharmaceuticals sector encompasses both diagnostic and therapeutic applications, with Technetium-99m and Gallium-68 being commonly used isotopes. The therapeutics segment of radiopharmaceuticals plays a crucial role in personalized therapy for various illnesses, including cardiac conditions and neurological disorders. Hospitals and clinics, medical imaging centers, and healthcare institutions are key consumers of radiopharmaceuticals. The commercial rollout of radiopharmaceuticals involves regulatory complexities, including product approval policies and reimbursement structures. The healthcare ecosystem is increasingly focusing on diagnostics and treatment for chronic ailments, driving growth in the radiopharmaceuticals market. The aging populace and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and cardiovascular maladies, are major factors fueling the demand for radiopharmaceuticals. Alternative treatments, such as radiotherapy and palliative care, are also gaining popularity. Despite the potential benefits, the development of radiopharmaceuticals faces challenges, including regulatory approval processes and healthcare expenditure. Drug development techniques are continually evolving to address these challenges and improve therapeutic outcomes.

