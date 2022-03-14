Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size to Grow by USD 4.37 Bn| 44% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Bracco Spa

BWX Technologies Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Curium

Eckert and Ziegler AG

Eczacibasi Holding AS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

General Electric Co.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for radiopharmaceuticals are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

Over the projected period, rising investment in R&D activities in the healthcare industry, particularly in the US market, would help the radiopharmaceuticals market develop in North America. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the radiopharmaceuticals market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the diagnostics segment's radiopharmaceuticals market share will expand significantly. Due to its widespread use in the healthcare industry, the diagnostic application of radiopharmaceuticals led the worldwide radiopharmaceuticals market and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period.

Radiopharmaceuticals are administered orally or intravenously in medical diagnostics. The radiations from the radiopharmaceuticals are then captured by external detectors such as gamma cameras, which are used to create images. The most frequent radioisotope used in diagnostic nuclear medicine is technetium-99m. During the forecast period, such applications will fuel segment expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the radiopharmaceuticals market is the increased prevalence of neurological illnesses. The use of radiopharmaceuticals that are related to chemical molecules allows for the study of a specific physiological cycle. The radiopharmaceutical's market size is predicted to grow due to advantages such as excellent efficacy and non-invasive external monitoring.

Furthermore, radiopharmaceutical drugs may be beneficial in the treatment of a variety of neurological illnesses, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and head trauma. Radiopharmaceuticals may play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases. As a result, as the number of cases with neurological illnesses rises, so will the demand for radiopharmaceutical medications.

However, preparation and dispensing problems associated with radiopharmaceuticals are some of the factors hindering the radiopharmaceutical's market growth.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, BWX Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Curium, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., General Electric Co., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Novartis AG, Radiomedix Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and The South African Nuclear Energy Corp. SOC Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

